McConnell’s desk is ‘legislative graveyard’
If the thrust of Kathleene Parker’s letter to the editor (“Seeing the changes,” Nov. 11) was that in a democracy, the people are obligated to monitor what their government does, I agree with her. However, if she believes that Congress has focused only on impeachment, she is misled.
The current House of Representatives has passed hundreds of bills and resolutions in the last year. It is the Senate that has passed only a handful of measures. The bills sent by the House to the Senate include, but aren’t limited to, proposed laws improving health care, bills protecting voting and civil rights, bills concerning the military and veterans, bills on environmental issues, bills on national security and disaster relief, bills on freedom of information and government transparency, bills on employment and fair pay, and bills on gun control. It is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s desk that is now full of the urgent matters that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has taken care of — to the extent allowable under our Constitution.
Doreen Bailey
Santa Fe
Defending Parker
I am a 17-year employee of William Parker (“Popular Santa Fe mechanic hopes to keep his shop,” Ringside Seat,” Sept. 30). Many have been compelled to defend Ranger Lujan. I am compelled to defend William Parker. Please ask Ranger when the last time his rent was raised. The correct answer would be 10 years. You can verify that with Ranger. Also ask Ranger if he was ever charged a late fee. The correct answer would be no. Verify that with Ranger. William Parker has been nothing but great with Ranger. If he is honest, he will say the same.
Irene Medina
Rio Rancho
Stop neglecting airport
I have been flying out of the Santa Fe Airport periodically for years. I had not flown out in about 12 months, but when I did recently, the parking lot was so overcrowded and overflowing that I almost missed my late morning flight until someone finally left. Why is it that the city cannot expand this properly? The spot I finally found was along a fence in high weeds and didn’t even look like a parking spot, but I was forced to use it. This makes money for the city. Why neglect it?
Michael Johnson
Santa Fe
Helping our state
Vince Kadlubek, former CEO of Meow Wolf, has vision (“Meow Wolf gets $528K job training grant,” Nov. 9). His vision sees Meow Wolf moving on from New Mexico to Las Vegas, Nev., Denver, Washington, D.C., and Phoenix. Apparently the New Mexico Economic Development Department believes that this expansion to different states will benefit New Mexico economically.
The $528,000 grant bestowed to Meow Wolf is designated to “hire and train 26 employees,” and to “work on exhibitions under construction” in these out-of-state facilities, which, when opened, will bring in revenue for those other states, not New Mexico.
Meow Wolf has been an excellent tourist attraction for several years in Santa Fe. Its reputation has spread across the nation. Perhaps Mr. Kadlubek, Meow Wolf’s co-founder and executive adviser, could solicit his funding from those much wealthier states wanting to host Meow Wolf’s “burgeoning immersive arts and entertainment” attractions, instead of begging funding from New Mexico.
Lynn Osborne
Santa Fe
Honoring vets
The New Mexican supplement (“In Country,” Memories of service in Vietnam, Nov. 11), was exceptional. What a privilege to read the recollections of those who lived and served during that convoluted period of history. Kudos to the staff and Robert Nott for their efforts. Excellent journalism.
Roger Makin
Santa Fe
