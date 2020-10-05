As we wish a speedy recovery to President Donald Trump and others infected with COVID-19, we must retain our outrage at his responsibility for extending the reach of the pandemic into all segments of society. Indeed, Trump has proven to be an equal-opportunity spreader of the virus. He has endangered unmasked rally crowds, staff and associates, as well as high-dollar donors basking in his presence at private events, where his verbal bluster literally spewed on them the droplets of disease. We've long known that Trump is sinister in his beliefs and actions affecting others. Now he has become a victim of his own toxic impact on our health and humanity. My sympathies to the victims of Trump's recklessness. Get well, Mr. President. I and others wish to see you out of the hospital, out of the White House and out of our lives.
P.L. Hopkins
Santa Fe
Keep voters involved
Vote no on Constitutional Amendment 1, which would allow for the appointment of Public Regulation Commission members. Do we really want one more appointment to choose people to decide critical issues regarding energy, land, water and air in our state? We are artists committed to our community of more than 30 years, to our country and to the only Earth we know as home.
The people Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed to oversee industry have failed to regulate these industries in ways that demonstrate weight or commitment by her office. Having her or any governor gain more power through appointing those who oversee resource-extraction industries will take away our rights to vote them in, to choose. We are in a time of ecological crisis. A vote, our votes, can help mitigate some of the environmental challenges we already face. We as voters owe no allegiance to lobbyists or to political operatives. We want our children to have choices other than exiting their places of birth because of insufficient capacities in our cities and towns to sustain their lives or to offer any hope to the lives of their unborn children. Let’s get communities more involved. Let’s have those who have real stakes in the game, their own lives, gain agency to envision something that brings inspiration in our hearts as to what is possible. We need our votes here more than ever. No on Constitutional Amendment 1.
Charles and Alicia Rencountre-Da Silva
Santa Fe
Vote for reform
However and whenever you vote in the next few weeks, keep filling in those ovals all the way down to the constitutional amendment questions. For not only is voting for candidates consequential, so, too, is your vote to approve the conversion of the Public Regulation Commission from an elected body of five commissioners to an appointed body of three commissioners. Of the dozens and dozens of commissions in state government, only two currently are elected, the PRC and the Public Education Commission. The rest are populated by women and men appointed by the governor, often with the concurrence of the Senate. Appointed commissioners are preferred because they are experts in their fields, not politicians.
The proposed amendment, should it pass, directs the Legislature to create an appointing panel to come up with a list of qualified nominees to give to the governor. She or he would then select a person from that list to serve a six-year term on the commission. The Senate would then confirm the appointment. The Sierra Club Rio Grande Chapter has endorsed dozens of candidates for state House and Senate seats, along with two candidates for the PRC this year, Cynthia Hall and Joseph Maestas. We are also supporting the constitutional amendment, because we feel a more professional body lends itself to carrying out the Energy Transition Act’s targets for a renewable energy-based electricity market while protecting the poor from unreasonable rate increases.
For more information on the amendment, go to riograndesierraclub.org/2020-endorsements-prc. Vote for the constitutional amendment and help turn New Mexico into the renewable energy powerhouse we all deserve.
Ken Hughes
transportation chairman
Rio Grande Chapter of the Sierra Club
Santa Fe
Where’s the beef?
GOP Senate candidate Mark Ronchetti wraps himself in the triad of “family, faith and freedom.” Virtuous words, with quite a ring to them, no? But we New Mexicans want someone representing us who will deliver the goods. Democratic Senate candidate and U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján has served our state admirably in Congress since 2009, and is well-respected both in Washington, D.C., and here at home. What, pray tell — other than pompous phrases — does Ronchetti bring to this election?
Donald Coleman
Santa Fe
Election, not appointment
So far, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has underfunded the Public Regulation Commission, and her appointees to oversee industry have exempted 95 percent of all oil and gas wells under proposed weak methane rules (while methane leaks are three times the rate being reported to the Environmental Protection Agency). There have been over 218 major spills of toxic fracking waste in 2020. Ozone levels often exceed EPA limits in Eddy and Lea County while the state continues to write permits for new oil and gas facilities, And there has been a 28 percent reduction in inspections of oil and gas facilities. All threaten our health and welfare. The Public Regulation Commission, when elected by the people, brings our voices into the decision-making process — that will be destroyed with an appointed PRC.
Vote NO on Constitutional Amendment 1.
Bobbe Besold
Santa Fe
The people's voice
To me, common sense and democratic representation are once again at stake in regards to the upcoming ballot initiative and proposed Constitutional Amendment 1. Voting “yes” means concentrating power in the hands of the governor, regardless of political party, without allowing the voter any recourse such as ability to organize, be vocal and influence decision making. Moreover, both governor and governor-appointed commissioners are much more likely to be susceptible to campaign contributions from the industry, and hence allowing of the industry’s numerous spills, leaks, lack of inspections and following of protective rules. Why would we even consider such an amendment, one that takes away people’s voices! As a mother, nature educator, and mental health worker, I urge everyone to vote NO on Constitutional Amendment 1. What we, the people, stand for, is what matters.
Grietje Laga
Santa Fe
