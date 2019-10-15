It’s pretty clear that neither guilt nor shame nor the law will stop President Donald Trump from dismantling our government, one agency at a time, and driving our economy into a ditch with tariffs. The master of misery keeps the Democrats off balance by using racist taunts, outrageous tweets and fake claims of competence.
Democrats should quit taking the bait from Trump and instead, ask him for his plans and policies to address the country’s pressing issues, like health care, infrastructure and climate change. Then there are the hundreds of children that must be rescued. Impeach Trump now.
Lorenzo Atencio
Española
Losing Lujans
This town is losing Lujans. In the old days, a Mr. Lujan, the curandero, had a store on Galisteo Street that was part Bode’s and part Savory Spice. He was a Santa Fe institution. When his store closed in the ’90s, we lost part of Santa Fe.
Now we are in danger of losing Ranger Lujan (“Popular Santa Fe mechanic hopes to keep his shop,” Ringside Seat, Sept. 30), the kind and honest car mechanic near the Capitol. Ranger has fixed my cars since the ’70s. The last time there was a major rent increase, before he was able to rent the New Old Trail site himself, Ranger would come to my house, take my car, service it and bring it back. Through the decades, Ranger and his business partner, Joe Martinez, have become my friends.
Losing Rep. Ben Ray Luján is perhaps not a loss; losing our Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is at this point a chimera; but losing Ranger Lujan would be losing an irreplaceable part of Santa Fe. Please mediate, William Parker.
Anne Albrink
Santa Fe
Brings integrity and civility
I am writing this letter in support of Carmen Gonzales for the Santa Fe school board, District 1. I had the pleasure of working with Carmen when she was director of a $10,000 U.S. Department of Education grant called the Regional Education Technology Assistance Program. There were about 110 teachers teaching teachers, working collaboratively with Gonzales and the New Mexico State University staff to develop the workshop materials and then deliver the workshops across the state.
During the 10 years of RETA’s existence, we trained about 20,000 educators how to integrate technology into the curriculum in a meaningful way. Throughout our work together, I found her to be a “servant leader.” She was the leader and directed us, but also appreciated all of the expertise we brought to the table. I think she would make a great addition to the school board. She will bring integrity, civility and positive collaboration to the board.
Patricia Rivera
Santa Fe
Promised end
As Rick Wilson has observed in his book of that title, Everything Trump Touches Dies. This has proven to be literally true for the Kurds, whose valor in Syria has been rewarded by a betrayal that has drawn rebukes from even the Oval Office’s most steadfast defenders.
So I propose a new verb — “kurdle” — to convey what happens when our dear leader sours on subordinates who no longer serve his purposes. What befell Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and will soon be meted out to President Donald Trump’s current personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, illustrates how casually this self-serving autocrat abandons anyone whose utility has expired. The only question is how long it will take the rest of Trump’s enablers to realize that if they remain committed to him, they’re consigning themselves to the trash heap of history.
John F. Andrews
president, The Shakespeare Guild
Santa Fe
