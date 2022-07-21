Gun violence in the form of mass shootings is a symptom of society not working any more. It starts with children consuming a steady diet of violence on many platforms. It starts with parents fighting in front of their kids. It starts with bullying being cool among elementary and junior high kids. They are creating the problem of the lone kid, treated horribly, who then takes it out on innocents.

I think news outlets need to stop publicizing the shootings. We need to create a less conflict-ridden environment and let kids be innocent, not sexualized, and find a freedom in that. We are a society that feeds on conflict. Let us stop it, one person at a time.

Jane Bates

Popular in the Community