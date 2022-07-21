Gun violence in the form of mass shootings is a symptom of society not working any more. It starts with children consuming a steady diet of violence on many platforms. It starts with parents fighting in front of their kids. It starts with bullying being cool among elementary and junior high kids. They are creating the problem of the lone kid, treated horribly, who then takes it out on innocents.
I think news outlets need to stop publicizing the shootings. We need to create a less conflict-ridden environment and let kids be innocent, not sexualized, and find a freedom in that. We are a society that feeds on conflict. Let us stop it, one person at a time.
Jane Bates
Santa Fe
Advocate for better
The Presbyterian Church (USA) concluded Israel is an apartheid state in a vote July 8. I agree with the Presbyterian Church, as do many others, including Jews in this country and in Israel. As a nation, I think it is time to take off our blinders: because the facts are clear and this has been going on for 70 years-plus.
I urge Jewish people to speak out and pressure Israel to change. You are in the strongest position to have influence. I urge other religious organizations to also speak out, including Catholic Archbishop John C. Wester. Please keep in mind: When you speak out and say Israel is an apartheid state, you will be attacked as an antisemite. This is what some people do in order to intimidate others from speaking out. They only want to hide the truth.
Paul Campos
Santa Fe
To a livable climate
New Mexicans, wine growers and wine-lovers are empathizing with the wine growers of Europe’s Bordeaux region these days amid wildfires. What is happening there, courtesy of human-caused climate change, is also happening in the United States. It’s hitting the West and Southwest with a particular vengeance. Fortunately, New Mexico’s vineyards can move higher, and wine growers can adapt and are adapting in other ways, such as switching to grape varieties better suited for the changing climate.
Of course it’s about more than wine. It’s about the intolerable and worsening toll of wildfires, extreme heat, storms and floods — and a warning that we’d better address climate change fast and aggressively. A good place to start is by voting in the approaching elections. Both major parties have candidates who would be climate activists if they thought climate were a winning issue. Here’s a wine toast to a livable climate for grapes and people.
Carol Steinhart
Madison, Wis.
Anesthesiologists neededI read with interest Dr. Michal Gajewski’s piece (“Anesthesiologists should advocate for patient safety,” My View, July 17) about certified nurse anesthetists’ efforts to have independent practices in New Mexico. I am a family nurse practitioner giving primary and urgent care. Although I can and do practice with an independent license, I value and am grateful for collaboration with physicians, given their extensive education and training.
But this is primary care. Not a day passes that I don’t feel the incredible burden of providing the most competent care for patients. I usually have the luxury of time in hours, days or weeks, but in anesthesia it can be seconds before a patient is in a crisis. It only makes sense to have anesthesiologists required to be available to oversee certified nurse anesthetists’ practices.
Caitlin Thomas
Santa Fe
Don’t blame the victims
Yes, abandoned shopping carts are an eyesore. The City Council is considering a proposal to fine grocery stores $150 per returned cart. It does not seem appropriate to charge the stores $150 for what costs the city $17 per cart, according to news reports. After all, the carts are being stolen from the grocery stores. It would be good to discourage abandoned carts, but the proposal reminds me of “policing for profit.” The stores provide the carts to make it convenient for us to shop. Of course they won’t discontinue carts because the carts facilitate sales, but penalizing a store for being the victim of theft seems misguided.
Sure, the stores could hire guards to walk the parking lots all day every day in rain, snow or heat to watch for cart thieves. I imagine the stores, which operate to make owners a profit, would pass the cost of the guards, and for that matter, the city’s charge, along to customers in prices. Food prices seem pretty high right now without that. It would be preferable if the city could impose the cost on the thieves, but we know that is not practical. Could the city encourage the stores to work directly with the contractor?
The new ordinance would require each store to have identification on its carts so the contractor can return the carts to the correct stores. The stores could pay a negotiated price per cart and the city need not be in the middle. If a store declined to participate or to accept a returned cart, then the city could impose the fee necessary to cover the costs of return and disposal. I would prefer the city come up with a program that did not punish the victim or shoppers.
Doug Rather
Santa Fe
Avoid animal cruelty
If you’re concerned about alleged cruelty to animals at High Plains Processing, which has racked up several federal violations, including leaving cows without shelter, water or food in subzero temperatures, with ice hanging from their fur and noses, then stop eating animals and opt for vegan foods (“Owner of meat-processing plant in Las Vegas denies accusations of animal cruelty,” July 10).
Cows and other farmed animals are made of flesh and blood, just as humans are. They feel pain and joy, form friendships, grieve for lost loved ones and value their lives. Eating vegan foods rather than animal-based ones will not only spare animals from pain and suffering, it will also help conserve resources and combat the climate catastrophe. For more information and a free vegan starter kit, see PETA.org.
Colin Henstock
assistant manager of investigations
PETA
Trash talk not enough
I am a professional trash talker — and quite proud of that. I have competed and won against the best and been complimented by the rest. Now, name any public figure — in government, the entertainment field or even your next-door neighbor — I could verbally trash them completely with a talent few could match. I don’t care who you name. I am that good. Given this information, would you vote for me in any election for a local, state or national office? If you said yes, you would have to be a complete and total idiot! The biggest question should be, “Am I capable/qualified for the political office I am seek?”
Now, ladies and gentlemen, let us turn our attention to our state elections. The current governor? I could trash her all day long. Could I do a better job at governing the state? Of course not. And again, to vote for me because of my verbal skills is foolish. But that’s the situation today in New Mexico. A candidate with no experience, questionable background, vague agenda and no plan of action. This candidate can, however, talk trash with the best of us. Is that a reason to vote for him? If you can say you would, then we’re back to the idiot portion of this brief lesson in trash talking.
Bernardo C’ de Baca
Santa Fe
Mobility for seniors
We almost have self-driving cars and for short in-town errands, we are probably already there. So why not AI-assisted driver’s licenses for the elderly? This would allow the elderly who can afford to do so to upgrade a private vehicle to a self-driving one to retain freedom of travel in town. This would be especially valuable in areas of sprawling suburbia.
Raymond Leonard
Santa Fe
A treasure
We have a local treasure in La Emi and her world class flamenco show. Our daughter just returned from Spain and said that the show we saw last night, at the cabaret theater in the Lodge hotel, was better than the one she saw in Seville. Everything about Emi’s production is superb — the five dancers, two musicians, and vocalist Vincent Griego who has performed internationally with the greats in the flamenco world. Running only until Sept. 4, it should be on every Santa Fean’s summer calendar.
Irene Thomas
Santa Fe