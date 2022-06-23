On June 5, the city of Santa Fe experienced a restoration of sorts when Mass was celebrated at the historic San Miguel Chapel for the first time since March 2020. In fact, these past 26 months, disrupted as they’ve been by the coronavirus pandemic, may have been one of the longest periods without the celebration of Mass at the iconic chapel since the Pueblo Revolt of 1680.
That it was Pentecost Sunday seemed only to underscore the occasion’s significance. On behalf of St. Michael’s High School and the De La Salle Christian Brothers, I thank Archbishop John C. Wester and the Rev. John Cannon, rector of the cathedral, for their support of the effort to bring Mass back to San Miguel.
Tremendous gratitude is also owed to the Rev. Denis Kaggwa Ssenyonjo for so joyously celebrating the Mass that restored a 400-year old tradition.
Mass will continue to be celebrated at the chapel on the first Sunday of each month at 4 p.m. at San Miguel Chapel, known as the oldest Christian church in the country, in the historic Barrio de Analco, 401 Old Santa Fe Trail.
Tom Coughlan
St. Michael’s High School president
Common sense needed on guns
A century ago, Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes, a Republican, said freedom of speech under the First Amendment to the Constitution does not give a man the freedom falsely to shout “fire” in a crowded theater and cause a panic.
It’s time to apply the same commonsense principle that freedom is not infinite to the Second Amendment. That justice will be a hero who stands up to say that the Second Amendment does not give anyone the right to keep and bear a battlefield slaughter weapon to mow down children, or even their parents, in a crowded classroom or supermarket.
Originalists and conservatives can read the amendment for themselves: “A well-regulated militia being necessary ...” Not just a nice idea, not an option — necessary. That’s what it says. Today that means the National Guard.
You want a weapon, join the Guard and be regulated. Already the law of the land.
Bill Dunning
Eldorado
Griffin admits he lacks facts
Couy Griffin, the Cowboys for Trump founder and Otero County commissioner, made clear the difference between Republicans and Democrats with his statement over the weekend. “My vote to remain to ‘no’ isn’t based on evidence. It’s not based on any facts, it’s only based on my gut feeling and my own intuition.”
Therein lies the problem between the two parties. For instance, school curriculums, STEM will not teach anything that is not evidence based and Democrats are onboard. Republicans don’t want sex education in school, and Democrats figure that’s why the Boy Scouts, the Catholic Church, the Baptists, the Olympic Committee, the Amish, etc., are all going broke with sexual abuse charges, which is why we need sex education in school.
Republicans think the LGBTQ community has a choice in its sexuality.
Republicans think the have the moral high ground because they claim to be heterosexual, when in fact, nobody has any more choice about sexuality than they do in choosing their eye, hair or skin color.
It’s called genetics, and Republicans don’t believe in science.
Any issue you choose, the last election results, masks, vaccines, gun control, climate change, etc. If Republicans can go by their guts and intuition and ignore evidence and factual information, we are doomed to stay in the dark ages. Thanks Griffin for making it so clear.
Mark Springer
Santa Fe
Smokey Bear sculpture on Plaza?
I have a suggestion for the Plaza: A bronze sculpture of Smokey Bear with his iconic hat, overalls and shovel. The statuary also could include Smokey as he was when rescued as an orphaned cub from a blackened tree in Lincoln National Forest.
What could be a more fitting presence on the Plaza than the most famous New Mexican of all — more famous, even, than actress Demi Moore and recently deceased former University of New Mexico and Dallas Cowboys running back Don Perkins?
Smoke is especially relevant now.
Just imagine how wildly popular this sculpture would become, not just with adults but with children too. Does anyone second the motion?
Jeff Carlisle
Santa Fe
