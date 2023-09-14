Regarding (“Moose on the move,” Sept. 13) Marty is a bull moose. Maybe he did not know the Bull Moose Party was disbanded in 1920. Many males don’t know enough to leave when the party is over.
Dean H. Owen
Santa Fe
On the loose
In view of Marty the Moose's singular foray into the Spanish Southwest, perhaps the headline should have read, "Moose Andaluz." It sounds better than it reads.
J.S. Gonzales
Santa Fe
Insightful writing
Thank you for the thoughtful and engaging columns from animal author Hersch Wilson. Those who enjoy his regular insights into the lives of our canine companions will also love his newly published book Dog Lessons, just out from New World Library. Animals have much to teach us, as does Hersch, who is a local treasure.
Gary Kowalski
Santa Fe
Restrict the executive
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham attempted to suspend our constitutional right to carry guns in Bernalillo County for 30 days, citing her unrestricted powers to act in a "public health emergency" that she unilaterally declared. What if she declared smoking a health emergency and banned cigarettes? Or drunk driving a health emergency and banned liquor sales? What if she banned all abortions as a pro-life measure?
At present, she could do all these things — with a clear nexus to public health — unilaterally no matter the law, although the courts could stop her, as they apparently will do with the gun ban. The New Mexico Legislature needs to curtail the unrestricted ability of any governor to suspend legal rights merely by citing a "public health emergency." Even if you agree with the gun ban, remember this: Someday, New Mexico might elect a governor with whom you do not agree on something important.