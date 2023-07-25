On Saturday, I stopped at the Santa Fe Farmers Market a few minutes past 7 a.m. I recalled it opened earlier after Memorial Day. That’s when I learned the market had switched to 8 a.m. opening year-round. The two vendors I bought from expressed frustration with the 8 a.m. start and were prepped and ready to sell. I could see what looked like the full market lineup ready to go at 7:05 a.m. The vendors said they’d love to start earlier because they and their produce and plants would suffer less from the heat. Please ask the market’s board to resume early opening in summer. Locals and vendors would really appreciate it, and the tourists will still enjoy wandering around when they get there.

Gail Reitenbach

Santa Fe

Recommended for you