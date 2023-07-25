On Saturday, I stopped at the Santa Fe Farmers Market a few minutes past 7 a.m. I recalled it opened earlier after Memorial Day. That’s when I learned the market had switched to 8 a.m. opening year-round. The two vendors I bought from expressed frustration with the 8 a.m. start and were prepped and ready to sell. I could see what looked like the full market lineup ready to go at 7:05 a.m. The vendors said they’d love to start earlier because they and their produce and plants would suffer less from the heat. Please ask the market’s board to resume early opening in summer. Locals and vendors would really appreciate it, and the tourists will still enjoy wandering around when they get there.
Gail Reitenbach
Santa Fe
Lead on housing
I am a citizen of the Northern Cheyenne Nation, and I moved to New Mexico roughly 11 years ago to continue my work on affordable housing development in our tribal communities. I firmly support the 3% transfer tax on high-end homes in Santa Fe. I believe that for Santa Fe to be equitable, everyone needs access to healthy, affordable and sustainable housing. Housing is a right and the cornerstone of what makes a community successful.
I have worked on the research, planning and construction of affordable housing across the country. I lead MASS Design Group’s O’ghe P’oghe Office, a nonprofit architecture, planning and design firm focused on promoting justice and human dignity through housing. I know housing instability and inaccessibility are problems we can solve with strong leadership and civil dialogue.
Joseph Kunkel
Santa Fe
Apocalypse now?
Amidst all the hype of the Oppenheimer movie, The New Mexican published on the front page the painfully discordant and distressing photo of smiling, happy folks blowing up balloons in celebration while a model of the Fat Man bomb sits in the background (“The Hill is hot again,” July 21). Was anyone thinking of how apocalyptically disturbing this image is?
Jack Huberman
Santa Fe
Necessary law
How ironic. Republican Whip Greg Nibert’s piece (“Parent power can protect schoolchildren,” My View, July 22) opposing House Bill 7 constitutes compelling evidence of the need for it to have been enacted. If I were Nibert’s child, I wouldn’t have felt remotely safe approaching him regarding either abortion or gender-affirming care.
S.E. Fisher
Santa Fe
A worthy association
Pasatiempo presented a wonderful range of information about Los Alamos as we anxiously awaited the premiere of the film Oppenheimer. I was particularly interested in the piece (“Experiencing the arts,” July 21). As a subscriber to the wonderful Los Alamos Concert Association, I was surprised not to see it listed. It was founded in 1946 and presents its 76th season in September. Over the past 75 years, the concert association has presented many of the world’s most extraordinary musicians: Yo Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax, The King’s Singers, Joshua Bell and Leon Fleisher, to name a few. I encourage folks to visit losalamosconcert.org for more information.
Richard Bentley
Santa Fe
Insensitive
I am appalled by the front-page article (“The Hill is hot again,” July 21) about the party in Los Alamos to celebrate the Oppenheimer film and Los Alamos coming back into the spotlight. The photo was a particularly insensitive decision. I can appreciate a well-made film, presenting J. Robert Oppenheimer in a realistic, complex way. I can appreciate the multiple beliefs about whether our dropping this bomb was the lesser of two evils. That said, as your review stated, Oppenheimer is a “horror film.” Certainly the planners of this Los Alamos celebration are not players in the way many Indigenous people continue to experience the painful aftermath of the testing of that atomic bomb. Let’s learn from it, but not celebrate something that was horrible.