As I was reading the coverage of complaints about the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Human Society, along with resulting resignations of some shelter board members, I was saddened. The complaints certainly do not relate from the experiences I have had with this exceptional and caring shelter in interactions going back more than 30 years. I and hundreds of others have given money, supported adoptions and volunteers, and helped the shelter in various ways. Many of us still do this.
As the editorial (“Animal shelter needs to change direction,” My View, June 30) referred to people from other places, may I please remind the writer that many of us are from other places and even more from here. We are committed to many nonprofits and are involved in trying to help. Please give the shelter a break. The staff, volunteers and so very many more of us are in support. Most of us have not been vocal. It seems only the deniers are heard from. I felt the comment about people from other places was especially hurtful. These are poor animals who need help and a chance for a better life. Let us work together to provide this.
Eileen Wells
Santa Fe
Welcome care
I have recently recovered from B cell lymphoma and was treated by the extraordinarily compassionate doctors and staff at Nexus Health. I support their work to bring independent health care to Santa Fe. Nexus is a viable and effective alternative, and the public needs to know more about them. They are a unique group of physicians who did a superlative job directing my care, especially when I had to undergo Car-T treatment in Denver, which they coordinated. Nexus providers deserve a great deal of acknowledgment and, from me, much thanks.
Stephen Perlstein
Santa Fe
Highlight nonprofits
I would like to encourage TheNew Mexican to consider a regular feature highlighting a local nonprofit organization. Santa Fe has a wealth of nonprofits contributing mightily to the community, and I am concerned that not enough is known or shared about them. The headlines, unfortunately, seem to only appear when one of them is struggling or failing. The community is surprised and moved to take action to provide support, but wouldn’t it be far better to be more aware of these organizations needs earlier on?
In this spirit, I would like to encourage readers to visit NMCTR.org to learn about the therapeutic riding program offered locally to expand the lives of children, youth and adults with special needs. This organization is undergoing growth and change to provide more services to more riders. An article would really be helpful to make them successful. I have been led to volunteering and involvement in a number of local nonprofits after reading about them and their missions in The New Mexican, and I think a new feature like this would fit in perfectly.
Linda Powers
Santa Fe
Call it out
My thanks to Gary Kowalski for his fine commentary (“We celebrate the Fourth — even if the Revolution remains unfinished,” My View, July 4) on the events leading up to the Revolutionary War and the important contributions of our enslaved citizens. As Gary says, “We have no need to renounce our past. ... For all its imperfections, it’s a heritage worth remembering.”
I do have one caveat, the unfortunate use of the term “white nationalist” in place of what I believe is the more correct term “white supremacist.” The right-wing insurrectionists have introduced the term “nationalist” to lessen the stigma associated with the more accurate term “supremacist.” We must resist all efforts to redefine the terminology used in our on-going national dialogue.