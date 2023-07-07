As I was reading the coverage of complaints about the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Human Society, along with resulting resignations of some shelter board members, I was saddened. The complaints certainly do not relate from the experiences I have had with this exceptional and caring shelter in interactions going back more than 30 years. I and hundreds of others have given money, supported adoptions and volunteers, and helped the shelter in various ways. Many of us still do this.

As the editorial (“Animal shelter needs to change direction,” My View, June 30) referred to people from other places, may I please remind the writer that many of us are from other places and even more from here. We are committed to many nonprofits and are involved in trying to help. Please give the shelter a break. The staff, volunteers and so very many more of us are in support. Most of us have not been vocal. It seems only the deniers are heard from. I felt the comment about people from other places was especially hurtful. These are poor animals who need help and a chance for a better life. Let us work together to provide this.

Eileen Wells

