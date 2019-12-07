Food stamps were a lifesaver for me (“Hundreds of thousands are losing access to food stamps,” Dec. 5). I was very pregnant and my husband was unable to work; I was receiving unemployment when we applied for food stamps. I had grown up in Los Alamos and had never known a hungry day in my life. Now I was looking into the almost bare cupboards worrying about stretching the food until our next food stamp allotment.
When I heard the food stamp program was being cut back, it took me back in time to when I was worried about not having enough food to last until the end of the month. If I had had anything less than food stamps, I would’ve starved. My baby could have been born malnourished and unable to thrive. I imagine the panic people must be experiencing, wondering how they will keep their families fed.
Now I’m retired and living a comfortable life. I’ve never forgotten what it feels like to have an empty pantry and mine is now always filled. My daughter is a working professional with children of her own. How differently life could have turned out if we didn’t have assistance when we needed it most.
Marsha Imprescia
Santa Fe
More empty stockings
What a lousy thing for the Santa Fean Magazine to do — to give layoff notices to many of their employees the day before Thanksgiving (“ ‘Santa Fean’ magazine’s future in question after layoffs,” Dec. 3). I understand going through troubled times, but they could have waited until after Christmas. The troubled times weren’t going anywhere.
Heather Smith
Santa Fe
Democracy run amok
Our own democracy is styled after the Roman Republic — “government of the people, by the people, for the people;” equal justice before the law; a government of laws not men; life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Similarly, these concepts, when they are existent, are vital to the shared identity and cohesion of our disparate population.
When these concepts no longer apply, then the very existence of a democratic republic is endangered. When the government is by the wealthy and for the wealthy; when justice is more equal for the elite; when the rule of law no longer applies at the highest level in government; when opportunity for the pursuit of happiness no longer applies to the majority of the population; then people, a society, become polarized along socioeconomic, racial and regional divides. As in Rome, a democratic republic cannot survive the corruption and loss of its founding mythology. Civil dysfunction, disorder and authoritarianism are not far away.
Jack Hicks
Santa Fe
Holiday home tour
The Santa Fe Woman’s Club is again busy organizing a fundraiser to support women’s scholarship. It has been their goal for 127 years to support education for women. The Santa Fe Community College Scholarship Foundation selects these deserving women.
So, this year, the Woman’s Club is thrilled to present their Holiday Home Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, featuring for the first time our governor’s mansion! In addition to the governor’s residence, the tour offers three homes in central Santa Fe and three homes in Eldorado. The homes range from the traditional home of the owner of Susan’s Christmas Shop, to midcentury modern, to a contemporary Railyard townhouse. Several of the homes belong to artists and art collectors. Tour tickets are just $25 and all proceeds benefit the Woman’s Club Scholarship Fund. Details and tickets are available online at SFWCHolidayHomeTour.org.
Celiane Dunetz
Santa Fe
