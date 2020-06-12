The public recently submitted 5,024 comments, most disapproving of the U.S. Forest Service’s proposal for the controversial 50,566 acre cutting/burning project in our local forest. Less than 0.5 percent of the comments fully approved the plan ("Forest Service is ignoring public’s comments on plan," My View, May 31). This mandate to save our forest has not been reported in the newspapers nor can one find it on the Forest Service’s site.
The withheld comments were obtained with a Freedom of Information Act request. They are at https://www.theforestadvocate.org/fm/sf/co/. The Santa Fe Mountain Landscape Resiliency Project plan includes cutting down the large majority of trees on up to 21,000 acres and repeatedly burning up to 43,000 acres. Past projects have left behind barren, dried out and ecologically damaged forest. Many members of the public have reported being made ill by so much prescribed burn smoke.
These projects do not prevent wildfires. OnceAForest.org, SantaFeForestCoalition.org.
Jan Boyer
Santa Fe
Keep the peace
Please do not further militarize "peace officers". Their job is to keep the peace and enforce the laws — not judge and execute the citizens. There is no reason for police to provide a market for the military manufacturers to expand their market.
Katharine Lee
Santa Fe
Just politics
Milan Simonich unfairly chastises Mark Ronchetti for shifting the emphasis of his Senate campaign after winning the primary election ("Ronchetti twists, turns and acts like anyone but himself," Ringside Seat, June 8). This is a necessary process for politicians in our strange election system. Ronchetti had to win a primary in which only the most conservative 11 percent of the electorate voted and now is in a contest in which most will vote. Both of Ronchetti's opponents were unopposed in their primaries. Had they been in contests, they too might be changing the emphasis of their campaigns.
Bob Walsh
Libertarian candidate
U.S. Senate
Adjust the anthem?
It might be time for a national anthem adjustment, and “Amazing Grace” is one possibility. I also feel that Frederick Douglass would approve, despite my limited knowledge where he’s concerned.
Ann Gross
Santa Fe
Be afraid — truly
One of the scariest things I have seen in the past few weeks appeared in this newspaper ("Trump is here to win N.M.," My View June 6). The COVID-19 numbers of cases and death are very scary. The violence shown on TV during the George Floyd protests are scary. The statistics of the economy are scary. The appearance of the military attacking peaceful groups is beyond scary.
But the idea that the followers of the incompetent president, Donald Trump, are going to swamp the country with “a 1.2 million-strong volunteer army and a $350 million data operation to drive our ground game” terrifies me. Our country cannot survive another four years of Trump.
Think: Has he helped with the Cornavirus pandemic? No. Has he caused more violence during the current protests? Yes. Has he helped create ways to improve the economy? No.
We must elect Joe Biden for president, as well as all Democratic candidates, to save our country.
Lou Finley
Santa Fe
Bridge solutions
I want to thank all those involved in addressing the deteriorating bridge at Monica Lucero park. Councilors Cassutt-Sanchez and Vigil Coppler, Director of Parks John Muñoz and the people working to replace it all should be complimented on their responsive attention to what was becoming a dangerous link in the much used trail. That there was no delay, and that the work is proceeding quickly is in keeping with the survey just concluded that placed basic city services and infrastructure first priority during this time of budget constraints. For me it is testimony to the way city government can and should work.
Georgia Knight
Santa Fe
A new model
Don’t defund police. Make taxation more equitable and stronger. It’s the GOP who claim we can’t spend more on schools and libraries and communities in need. That scarcity model is their agenda, not the agenda of a people who will not accept racial injustice, and its amplifying twin, economic injustice.
The new model is community policing and reformation, not naive anarchism that accepts that “we” don’t have enough money. We do, if we tax the over-privileged who use our infrastructure for free and rely on our essential workers risking their lives.
Emily Albrink Hartigan
Santa Fe
Pecking away
In psychology classes we learned of “schedules of reinforcement,” and how pigeons may peck away at a pellet feeder hundreds of times to earn one pellet. Well, someone on June 5 pecked away a record 200 Tweets! That’s an average of one every five minutes for 17 straight hours!!! The other seven hours were, no doubt, used by that pecker for problem-solving smaller issues: the pandemic, the economy and systemic racism.
Michael Baron, Ph.D
Corrales
A welcome message
At a time when we in the U.S. and the world are craving for moral leadership, the great historian and philosopher Will Durant wrote in his last book Fallen Leaves in Chapter 12 the following words: " ... Tolerance is the price of liberty."
Although his “Declaration of INTERdepdnence, as he titled it, was written 77 years ago, for me it is a message that resonates for now and all time. Read it twice. It will life your spirits.
Robert Hilgendorf
Santa Fe
