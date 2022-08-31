The editorial about pollinators (“Santa Fe is becoming a safe haven for bees,” Our View, Aug. 20) was spot on. Last year I was the lucky recipient of a Xerces Society “Santa Fe Pollinator Trail Habitat Kit,” which two others and myself installed in an unused area of our community garden. Although many plants did not survive the dry winter, even with frequent watering, just the act of weeding and fencing the area from mowers allowed native plants space and time to grow from seed.
The contrast with the surrounding park is striking: The park is mostly populated with weeds such as kochia and tumbleweed. The pollinator garden, however, has become filled with desert mallow, cota, showy milkweed, several grasses and other native species. A few of the kit’s plants survived, which will in turn increase the biodiversity of the adjacent park. The garden needed weeding again this year but should get better over time. Thanks, Xerces Society, for spurring us to do this.
Brian Braa
master gardener
Santa Fe
Favorite tradition
I was disappointed to read the Santa Fe High Demons coach Andrew Martinez’s quoted remarks about Zozobra attendees (“Demons-Horsemen game moved to Saturday,” Notes from the North, Aug. 29). His comments were plainly untrue. The Burning of Zozobra that happens Friday will take place for the 98th time, and if the past is any indication, 68 percent of the tens of thousands of attendees will be from Santa Fe. My support for high school athletics is unwavering. Athletics teaches kids humility, victory and the anguish of defeat, and how to work as a team to achieve the desired outcome.
But equally important are the service clubs like Kiwanis, made up of dedicated volunteers who give thousands of hours to make our community healthier, stronger and better. Since 1964, Kiwanis has raised $3.4 million for Santa Fe kids, and we are proud of that record. It is incumbent upon all our educators and coaches to encourage our kids to avail themselves of the rich tapestry of Santa Fe’s culture. We hope that in the future, before making dismissive comments about one of Santa Fe’s most cherished events, Martinez will take a step back and give us the respect and value that we give in raising money for our Santa Fe kids.
Raymond Sandoval
event chair, Zozobra
Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe
Too much space?
I read the article about Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center’s fight for more space for its new cancer center (“Cancer center plan faces two appeals,” Aug. 26). The article states that Christus needs more space to increase patient counts from the current 36,000-40,000 numbers to as many as 50,000. The cancer center is a combination of two entities. My understanding is these two entities plan to go their separate ways at the end of the year. Not all patients currently being seen at the cancer center are planning to move to the new Christus facility. They are happy with the providers they have. So does Christus really need all that space?
L. Frost
Santa Fe
Hiking prices
I just saw on CNBC that Ford Motors just raised the price of the electric Mustang by $8,600. Does anyone think that has anything to do with the $7,500 credit Congress included in the just-passed Inflation Reduction Act? With the forgiving of $10,000 of student loan debt, can we now expect colleges to raise tuition?
David Zlotnick
Santa Fe
Protect the Caja
Caja del Rio is a volcanic plateau known for its unique history and present. Its surroundings were influenced by Spanish, American and Native American cultures, and it contains millennia-old petroglyphs. It is the home of a diverse range of animal and plant life, such as the symbolic bald eagle and the endangered Southwestern willow flycatcher. Tourists to Caja del Rio have taken advantage of the natural beauty. Unfortunately, visitors can find remnants of recreational shooters’ ammunition and dumped objects on the plateau, as well as carvings on the petroglyphs. Caja del Rio is not yet federally protected, so U.S. government agencies have not devoted enough money or people to its maintenance.
The effort to protect Caja del Rio is popular, with 80 percent of New Mexican voters supporting it; the Santa Fe City Council recently passed a unanimous resolution to express its support for this important issue, and Santa Fe County has passed a similar action. I urge President Joe Biden to protect Caja del Rio from destruction so the landscape, including the historic petroglyphs, can stay clean forever.