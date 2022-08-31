The editorial about pollinators (“Santa Fe is becoming a safe haven for bees,” Our View, Aug. 20) was spot on. Last year I was the lucky recipient of a Xerces Society “Santa Fe Pollinator Trail Habitat Kit,” which two others and myself installed in an unused area of our community garden. Although many plants did not survive the dry winter, even with frequent watering, just the act of weeding and fencing the area from mowers allowed native plants space and time to grow from seed.

The contrast with the surrounding park is striking: The park is mostly populated with weeds such as kochia and tumbleweed. The pollinator garden, however, has become filled with desert mallow, cota, showy milkweed, several grasses and other native species. A few of the kit’s plants survived, which will in turn increase the biodiversity of the adjacent park. The garden needed weeding again this year but should get better over time. Thanks, Xerces Society, for spurring us to do this.

Brian Braa

