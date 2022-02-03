I was saddened but not surprised to read recently that the median price of a home in Santa Fe has gone well above half a million dollars. Just another painful reminder of what I consider one of the biggest problems facing our community today, the lack of affordable housing. Having lived here all my life, I know scores of young people (including in my own family) who have been priced out of their own hometown. They will be deprived of the privilege that I have enjoyed of making a life in the place their families have called home for generations. One bright spot in this situation has been the work of Homewise. People there have made it possible for thousands of people to realize the dream of homeownership in the town they love. Whenever I see that Homewise has acquired a piece of property to do another one of its sensitive, affordable developments, it gives me great joy to know that teachers, nurses, firefighters and the like will have the opportunity to stay in Santa Fe and own a home in the community they love and serve.
I was pleased to learn the vacant property on South Meadows Road could become the site for Homewise’s next project. It’s an ideal location, close to so many of our schools, and plans to build a park in the subdivision will be a huge benefit to the entire south side, which badly needs such an amenity. I sincerely hope Homewise’s plans for this development get the necessary approvals. The lack of affordable housing is only getting worse, and at this point, I don’t think we as a community can afford to pass up any opportunity to address the problem.
Sam Baca
Santa Fe
Ready to help
OK, Buddy Roybal, count me in! I read the commentary by editor Phill Casaus ("Buddy isn't nutty; giving back really works," Jan. 30), and I want in. Cleaning up Cerrillos Road has been something I have wanted done ever since my husband and I owned the Hallmark store on Cerrillos Road. I'd like to see businesses involved but also churches, schools and neighborhoods to join in also. We need teamwork to make it happen and keep our city beautiful. You are a great leader!
Joni Brenneisen
Santa Fe
Vote carefully in 2022
Under Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration, we, New Mexicans, have lost much of our personal freedom. Too many of our small businesses have closed; businesses cannot hire qualified and dependable people; and our children have suffered physically, mentally and academically because of school closures. Crime, homelessness, suicide, drug abuse and the angst of our population have increased. We can only blame ourselves because we voted for (contracted with) unqualified and incompetent individuals to run our state. The process to elect people to our highest state offices has begun again. We, the citizens of New Mexico, will determine if our state prospers for all or not. Voters must interview candidates for each office as if they are contracting someone to do a job on their home. We must hire qualified candidates who meet the values of New Mexicans, have the best skills and experience, and know the issues.
Who can do the best job for us? This doesn’t mean the one with the most money behind them, the best looking, best talker and/or the most degrees behind his or her name. Each of us must take our voting right seriously. Know the job description and duties for each office and compare each candidate’s values, skills, qualifications and experience to do the job. Then determine for whom to vote.
Sherry Morrison
Santa Fe
A virus is loose
There is more than the coronavirus at work in our society. There is a far more dangerous virus ransacking our country, and that is hate. I have a hard time believing people can be so mean and hateful, so distrusting of one another. I could see the change at the pep rallies Donald Trump held in 2016. It is as if he opened Pandora’s box of ills and gave people a thumbs-up to release hate onto the country. There was one thing kept in Pandora’s box, and that was hope. Let’s hope people become civil and loving again. We don’t need the disruptions we’ve had these last several years.
I would like to thank all the self-centered, anti-vaxxers, anti-masks, anti-social distancing, and anti-common sense people in our country. Now that we are in our third year of COVID-19, lockdowns and other restrictions, these people have stolen over two years of my life, and at my advanced age, I don’t have a lot of time left. It takes some kind of selfishness to not care about other people.
Patricia Fordnay
Santa Fe
Get some cameras
Santa Fe is the state capital of New Mexico. Only one highway leads north out of the city. Opera hill is without question the most difficult traffic location in and out of Santa Fe on the north side, winter or summer. Why are there no traffic cameras on this hill? There are traffic cameras all over the state; why do I even have to ask this question?
Scott DeMuth
Santa Fe
