It is disturbing to see undeserving privileged people and line-jumpers who use shared codes stealing early vaccines. Being a handsome 75, I am eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. I read letters from impatient, whining elderly people demanding rightful shots immediately. After a traumatic year, we thankfully have vaccines being mass produced. I, too, would like to receive my vaccine, but there are important people who have more need than I since most older people are able to isolate.
Retail and other essential workers are so important to keeping our food distribution and other needs met. They need to be vaccinated. Our younger generation has tragically lost over a year of quality classroom education. The superior plan for reopening schools is to promptly vaccinate all teachers and school staff. The vaccination implementation needs to be more logical.
Gary Reynolds
Santa Fe
Bad precedent
It strongly appears that too many Republican senators are lacking a moral code of ethics in voting for acquittal of former President Donald Trump. Unfortunately, it sets an extremely dangerous precedent for further violence against members of Congress and encourages the former president to continue another run for office in 2024.
Alicia Byers-Smith
Española
Above the law
The Republicans (minus seven) have just confirmed that the former president, Donald Trump, is and was above the law.
Pat Griego
Santa Fe
Shame and disgrace
In the recent impeachment proceedings, the House managers brilliantly demonstrated that the invasion of the Capitol by Trump supporters to change the results of the November election was the last-ditch effort of Donald Trump to “win” the election by denying its validity, an effort he instigated even before the election by asserting it would be fraudulent.
Yet almost all Republican senators voted to acquit him. Would they have done so if Vice President Mike Pence or Sen. Mitt Romney had been killed by the mob, which, as videos showed, was barely avoided? The senators’ recent votes, conveniently disregarding the murder of a police officer, indicate they would also exonerate political murder if they thought it was in their interest to do so. Their cowardice is a disgrace to themselves, their party and our country. Shame on them.
Allison Lemons
Santa Fe
What’s the reason?
The ultimate question for enacting a law is whether it serves a public good. As I follow the process and progress of the proposed liquor law now in the Legislature, I am wont to ask what is the established “public good” for disallowing the retail sales of alcoholic beverages before noon on Sundays.
David Blacher
Santa Fe
Find out, please
As numerous letters to the editor and posts to Santa Fe groups on Facebook and Nextdoor attest, the roughly half of the 75-plus population plus those with underlying conditions who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine have been unable to find out how the state is deciding the order in which people in these groups will receive their first shot. It’s not alphabetical. It’s not strictly by descending age or by other risk factors.
We know the current supply of vaccines is limited and resupply is still slow to arrive, but how does the state decide the order within each group? Even if we do not like the answer, we’ll feel better knowing it. Why not assign a reporter or two to find out for us?
Michael Odza
Santa Fe
More transparency
I urge the New Mexico Department of Health to immediately provide transparency regarding vaccine rollout equity.
Yes, New Mexico has a great record of getting vaccines into people’s arms. But whose arms? The Department of Health needs to be releasing racial/ethnic data, including the numbers of recipients on Medicaid. The Santa Fe New Mexican can also help with transparency by providing information about vaccine sites that are operating independent of the DOH. Almost daily, I read letters to the editor from eligible residents waiting only to hear from the Department of Health for a vaccine appointment, while other options are available to those who are eligible and in the know. I urge The New Mexican to bridge this information and accessibility gap by publishing all vaccine sites to your readers.
Marcelle Grant
Santa Fe
