As we collectively manage the COVID-19 pandemic, unprecedented in our lives, we undoubtedly will make mistakes in the process of fulfilling responsibilities to one another’s collective well-being. Mistakes in service to protecting both the vulnerable and those who risk their lives treating the sick and dying are ones not likely to ever produce lasting regrets, as no effort toward a greater good will be flawless. Some of our fellow Americans, however, seem to be engaged in a mistake of an entirely different sort — a small constituency that considers the burden of isolation on the economy to be worse than the disease itself and longs to return to business as usual.
That outlook simply doesn’t stand up to a dimensional analysis within which the broader health care system is incorporated. Are those who protest and/or defy the painful business/social strictures of stay-at-home regulations willing to forgo treatment should they contract this disease? If so, let them have their mobility, so long as they also have the integrity to suffer the consequence of contracting COVID-19 while being unattended by medical staff and otherwise taxing already badly strained medical resources.
Michelle Monroe
Santa Fe
Keep this wall
The Archdiocese of Santa Fe's request for consideration for a small business loan is a perfect example of the slow, steady, and regular attempts by the Christian Nationalist Movement on the right to dissolve the separation of Church and State. The Founding Fathers knew all too well the incredible harm a theocracy could do to our republic, our institutions (including religion!), our schools etc. This would be laughable if it weren't so sad and scary because they are serious with this request. Since man first invented gods and religion it has been big business and also a means to control the masses. This church, in particular, is responsible for its own financial well-being and current bankruptcy issues because of the systematic sexual abuse of young children over decades. This request should be unequivocally denied. Want to learn more about the separation of Church and State? Go to FFRF.Org and join their fight to keep these two entities separate. It is the only wall we need.
David Ford
Santa Fe
Shift behavior — or else
How appropriate, that on this Earth Day, the planet is getting a little breather from humanity's usual rapacious pursuit of industry because of the COVID-19 pandemic. How illuminating for our the people of Earth to witness that nature has the ability to replenish itself if we just step back and allow it to.
It is disconcerting to realize that the natural world doesn’t need our help to heal, it simply needs our absence. This point is made very clearly in Michael Moore's new movie, Planet of the Humans, where the myth of sustainable, green energy is completely exposed as nothing but a scam. There is no magic technology coming to save us. The only thing that can save us as a species is a paradigm shift in our own behavior. If we return to business as usual after this pandemic is over, we are doomed to finish the job of unbalancing the ecology past the point of no return and in a few years time, we may be celebrating the Earth in memorial.
Suzanne Scripps LaFlamme
Santa Fe
Failing our Earth
Happy (??) Earth Day. A memorable date for me. I was active in the Earth Day activities in Washington, D.C., in 1970. We mobilized hundreds of students with senators and congressmen involved in our events. We received good press coverage. We had three days of student activity related to the environment and Earth Day. Everyone was optimistic, excited, and passionate about a sustainable future. I had the energy of youth then. Most of that energy is gone now, and I'm afraid much of the energy of the movement has dissipated. There have been a few gains, but much loss due to overpopulation and corrupt politicians. Our species can’t seem to muster up long-term vision for the future that’s sustainable. And here we are in this pandemic on April 22, just another symptom of the biological dynamic punching back. Earth Day, 2020. How much have we really achieved?
Tony Bonanno
Santa Fe
Bad decision
This is an official complaint against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's past decision that closed that package liquor stores. Not only was this discriminatory against small businesses, its effect was completely counter to trying to spread out populations. By allowing the sale of liquor at large stores only, the population was funneled into fewer places, both further burdening such establishments and increasing the risk of infection to the employees. That's the exact opposite of what social distancing is trying to achieve. I believe this recent order was unlawful and, worse, caused further harm to local economies and further risk to the population of the State of New Mexico. To say that I am disappointed in Gov. Lujan Grisham is an understatement; her original handling of this crisis seemed to be based in logic and science and made me proud to call myself a New Mexican. This has changed, her most recent orders have been short-sighted stabs in the dark and are causing more harm than good.
Hannah D'Errico
Santa Fe
Changing our ways
Happy Earth Day everyone. Ironically, COVID-19 has given us a strong incentive to change our ways and save our world. This was brought to mind as I watching a video on Chaco Canyon and the oil industry. Chaco doesn't need to be dealing with Big Oil on drilling rights. First, and foremost, this is sacred land to the Navajo, the Pueblos and the people of New Mexico. Second, the oil industry is tanking due to overproduction. We don't need more oil. Due to the global shutdown, air quality has vastly improved around the world. People aren't out as much, but the major factor is they are using their cars less, which means better air quality. Better air quality equates to a better environment, cleaner water and revitalized wildlife. If there is an upside to COVID-19, it is telling us to change our ways to save this world for us and future generations.
Kathy Jackson
Santa Fe
In good hands
I moved to Santa Fe in October 2018 from the East Coast. Like so many others, I am awestruck by the beauty and serenity of New Mexico as well as the diversity and spirit of its residents. However, I am most grateful now for the very capable leadership of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in limiting the number of cases and deaths in the state. The New York Times recently published an article commending New Mexico on effectively using and reinforcing stay at home orders, social distancing, and testing. The articled pointed out that although New Mexico is one of the poorer states in the U.S., with fewer hospital beds per capita, the state is leading the way in keeping New Mexicans safe. I am aware of the overall anxiety and feelings of helplessness that have resulted from the threat of this potentially devastating virus. The governor has led the state and by doing so, in my opinion, she has helped reduce our fears. As a newcomer, I feel strongly that I am in good hands here in New Mexico.
Diane Johnston
Santa Fe
