Los Alamos is well-known worldwide as the birthplace of the atomic bomb. Did we miss the opportunity for Los Alamos to be the birthplace of COVID-19 testing, treatment and a vaccine center? Imagine this as a presidential directive: “Los Alamos National Lab will be the world headquarters for an international team of microbiologists, virologists and immunologists dedicated entirely to the best scientific treatment for COVID-19 and ultimately the development of a vaccine for the entire world.”
Fighting COVID-19 is fighting a war. In war, we look to our military for leadership. In this health care war, we will look to a general to direct this operation (think back to Gen. Lester Grove during the development of the bomb). Leadership accompanied by a unified goal, expert knowledge and teamwork can accomplish the impossible. We in New Mexico have not one but two national labs. Isn’t it a least a little surprising that we have not been able to test our entire population?
Why are we always listed last in the best and first in the worst. Here is an opportunity to redefine New Mexico: Los Alamos, birthplace of COVID-19 vaccine. Here is an opportunity for New Mexico to be Breaking Good.
John King
Santa Fe
Inspiring the best
I watched former President Barack Obama’s two commencement speeches over the weekend and both times was reminded that Obama is an eloquent messenger of truth and decency and offers us all the audacity of hope. He spoke to the present tragic chaos as the challenge facing all of us, but more poignantly what will be the task of graduating seniors of 2020. How sad that the media insists on a political spin rather than reporting the essential message of personal responsibility and optimism for hope that all of us are so desperate to hear. I weary of being dragged through the muck instead of having to witness a president who inspires the best we can offer in this dreadful dark time.
Edith Powers
Albuquerque
Policing the cops
Please explain to me why Santa Fe police officers can be seen regularly at local businesses congregating in groups of at least six to 10, neither social distancing nor wearing masks. This is also true when they enter businesses. I have health issues and am concerned.
T. Gautchier
Santa Fe
Defending Kaune’s
My experience with Kaune’s Neighborhood Market has been great. They were delivering groceries when almost no other store was. I had never shopped at Kaune’s before, but given that my husband and I are in the high-risk group for COVID-19, we wanted to avoid grocery stores. So, we ordered online from Kaune’s. We have ordered all of our food and paper goods for the last eight weeks and have never been gouged. The quality of the food has been superb (especially the meat), and when they needed to substitute, their choices have been excellent. It is easy to reach someone if you call, and they make every effort to accommodate requests.
Elizabeth Kelly
Santa Fe
Back on track
The New Mexican would provide a valuable service to all citizens if it published Franklin D. Roosevelt’s inaugural address of March 4, 1933. Passages are frequently quoted, especially, “my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” He repeatedly discusses why we need to accept with honesty the conditions of a country and world deep in recession. Yet his message is extraordinarily positive. We will survive and prosper if we as a people work together to confront our pandemic and economic issues.
Luckily, we are in a national election year. We have an opportunity to select leaders at the local, state and federal level. Choose them wisely. Kick people out of office who are blockading the American dream, such as President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Mitch McConnell, to name a few. Don’t vote a party. Vote people you think you can trust to work hard at getting this country and the world on the right track.
Ron Winecki
Santa Fe
Too far
Dr. Lovick Thomas (“Planning must happen now for life after COVID-19,” My View, May 10) presents an ageist totalitarianism. Because those over 65 are statistically at elevated risk if infected with COVID-19, we must, to open the economy, quarantine ourselves indefinitely until a hypothetical herd immunity takes effect. Stories in this newspaper indicate preexisting co-morbidities, not simply age, are associated with most COVID-related deaths. Secondly, this idea requires indefinitely suspending the full civil rights of those over 65.
I never agreed to a social contract condemning me to live in suspended animation until this pandemic ends, whenever that may be. I’ll work to reduce my risks not to be a burden on society but don’t wish to be under virtual house arrest. Besides, how would the authorities ensure I am not sneaking out for a bike ride? Are we to wear an “elderly” identifying badge or armband? In the struggle to balance individual rights with public safety, I think that part of the doctor’s proposal goes too far.
Khal Spencer
Santa Fe
The isolation lane
I was in line checking out my groceries and staying 10 feet behind the man in front of me when I heard him coughing (No mask) I backed up and nearly bumped into the woman behind me who also had no mask. I fled to another line. While waiting my turn, I noticed others who were not wearing any protective gear. I am suggesting to the markets that there be a special check-out line for these people who do not care whether they give or get the virus.
M. Miller
Santa Fe
