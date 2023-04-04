Regarding the article on a state Supreme Court ruling on local abortion ordinances (“Court blocks local rules that restrict access to abortions,” April 1). The picture accompanying this article showed a protester with a pro-life sign. I grimaced. “From conception to natural death,” it read. The last line was missing: “by AR-15.”
Beverly Arredondo
Santa Fe
Labeling cowards
To Lucia Teutsch: Thank you for your excellent letter (“Flags half-staff: Where America stands,” Letters to the Editor, April 1). Most importantly, thank you for not being in mindless lockstep with a Republican party that no longer resembles the traditional one. There are, to be sure, bad and irresponsible actors in both parties, but in this current era the Republicans are, sadly, deserving of most of the blame. We know there are millions of decent, caring and truly patriotic folks in both parties and many more independents.
That the cowards in Congress who can’t find even an iota of courage to call out the insanity for fear of their elected offices is a sad commentary, indeed. And thank you, also, for including their animosity toward a woman’s right to her own body and medical decisions while callously ignoring the carnage in our schools, clubs, places of worship, businesses, etc., ad nauseum. Evil is evil; cowardice is cowardice regardless of political label.
MacKenzie Allen
Santa Fe
Ugly solar
Could St. John’s College make a more ugly and intrusive environmental statement than what is being put up on Camino Cruz Blanca? The sight of hundreds of solar panels in an historic district is shocking.
Donado “Cove” Coviello
Santa Fe
Which law?
Reading the headline (“Ex-tax chief’s conviction vacated,” April 1) reminded me of these overused chants: “We are a nation of laws”, “rule of law” and “law and order.” Yes, we are a nation of laws. The best part of having so many laws is that, given enough money and time, any citizen can find a favorite.
“A nation of laws” implies there is a certain basic consistency in rulings and judgements. Americans love to shop; look at all our shopping centers. That is no less true when it comes to finding a bargain in the legal industry.
Ken Earle
Santa Fe
Multiply by memory
Regarding the problems students have with math: A simple cheap answer to the problem is all kids in first grade receiving a copy of multiplication tables and being given two weeks to memorize.