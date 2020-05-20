Congress must guarantee that anyone who needs nutrition assistance is able to access it and increase benefits to better serve struggling families.
First, suspend all cruel Trump administration rules that limit access to SNAP and child nutrition programs and remove barriers to access for those in need. SNAP benefits are one of the fastest, most effective forms of economic stimulus because they get money into the economy very quickly. Some 80 percent of SNAP benefits are redeemed within two weeks of receipt; 97 percent are spent within a month.
Prior to COVID-19, American families — especially in New Mexico, with one of the highest preexisting rates of child hunger in the nation — were struggling with food insecurity, with 1 in 9 Americans, including 11 million children, struggling with hunger. The pandemic has only made this situation worse.
Debbi Brody
Santa Fe
Cover up
Before the pandemic, a person had to open his or her mouth for someone else to know that person is rude and stupid. Now one only needs to see the other person’s mouth. Put a mask on!
Jack Dunn
Santa Fe
Watching the watchers
New Mexico Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce and his merry band of poll watchers had better be very careful about challenging voters at the polls (“Freed by court ruling, Republicans step up effort to patrol voting,” May 19). I wonder exactly what criteria they’ll use to challenge these “suspicious” voters? Bet that I can guess.
Cathlynn Groh
Santa Fe
A place for comfort
To everyone who is worried right now, or who feels heartbroken or alone, we offer our love at Gerard’s House, a safe place for people to grieve.
To our immigrant and asylum-seeking families, who have been impacted by layoffs and barriers to emergency funds, we offer community solidarity and resources. To Native communities, coping with the highest rates of the virus and not enough medical care, we stand with you in solidarity, respect and love as you stand strong, care for your loved ones and grieve.
To our front-line and essential workers, we solemnly recognize your exhaustion, sacrifice and the range of challenges you face every day. To people everywhere who are feeling good, we thank you for your service, generosity and partnership as we come together as one community. To everyone who is grieving in any way, we are here for you. If you reach out to us, we will help you in any way we can.
Nicole Gonzales
Gerard’s House
Santa Fe
No meat, no problem
There is good news from COVID-19 for this Memorial Day. We won’t be getting stuck in traffic jams. And the meat shortage will keep us safe from our outdoor grills.
Folks who grill hamburgers and hot dogs face a nasty choice. The U.S. Meat and Poultry Hotline advises grilling at high temperature to avoid food poisoning by E. coli and salmonella bacteria. But the National Cancer Institute warns that high-temperature grilling of processed meats generates cancer-causing compounds. Fortunately, we don’t have to choose between food poisoning or potential cancer.
A bunch of enterprising U.S. food processors have met this challenge head-on by developing a rich variety of convenient, healthful, delicious plant-based veggie burgers, veggie dogs and soy nuggets. This Memorial Day, in the shadow of COVID-19, let’s stay safe in more ways than one.
Sam Lostus
Santa Fe
Unbelievable
In today’s New Mexican there is an article (“Trump says he’s taking malaria drug in case he gets coronavirus,” May 19) about Trump saying he is taking hydroxychloroquine daily in his effort not to get COVID-19. Why would anyone believe this man? The medical profession has said, over and over again, that hydroxychloroquine is useless in the fight against COVID-19.
More than that, doctors say the drug might be dangerous to use. Over the past 31/2 years, Trump has told more than 18,000 lies. Unbelievable, isn’t it, that our president should lie to us over 18,000 times? So why would anyone believe anything this man has said. I don’t. Do you?
Stanley R. Bermann
Santa Fe
