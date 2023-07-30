I’m for expanding and continuing the Radiation Exposure and Compensation Act. I’m all for a Flagstaff, Ariz., office of the Environmental Protection Agency to oversee uranium cleanup on the Navajo lands. We need to clean up orphaned oil and gas wells. I’m glad we have such compensation acts as the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Act and the Super Fund or Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act. We need these and more, but the taxpayers pay for damage done by industry that lied to them and walked away with huge profits while the people’s water, land, air and bodies were contaminated. I worked at the Church Rock, N.M., yellow cake mill in 1979, the site of the devastating tailings dam break. I was able to leave that behind, while others can’t and should not be expected to.

Industry should not be allowed to continually lie to us and walk away.

Mike Neas

