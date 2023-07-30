I’m for expanding and continuing the Radiation Exposure and Compensation Act. I’m all for a Flagstaff, Ariz., office of the Environmental Protection Agency to oversee uranium cleanup on the Navajo lands. We need to clean up orphaned oil and gas wells. I’m glad we have such compensation acts as the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Act and the Super Fund or Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act. We need these and more, but the taxpayers pay for damage done by industry that lied to them and walked away with huge profits while the people’s water, land, air and bodies were contaminated. I worked at the Church Rock, N.M., yellow cake mill in 1979, the site of the devastating tailings dam break. I was able to leave that behind, while others can’t and should not be expected to.
Industry should not be allowed to continually lie to us and walk away.
Mike Neas
Santa Fe
Not the same
I’m responding to Milan Simonich’s column: (“Pols in Alabama, New Mexico bonded by gerrymandering,” Ringside Seat, July 24). The best description for his column attacking New Mexico’s new congressional map — bizarrely wrong. According to Simonich, “The politics of redistricting in New Mexico are no better than Alabama’s.” That’s a bizarre claim, given that New Mexico’s new map made all three congressional districts more competitive. Alabama’s did the opposite. Moreover, New Mexico’s map was created with significant community input.
Simonich reminds us of Alabama’s reprehensible history — a racist record of repressing Black political participation. Fast forward. Little has changed. Alabama’s map was so bad the U.S. Supreme Court — yes, the most conservative SCOTUS in almost 100 years — ruled it violated the Voting Rights Act. Contrast that with New Mexico’s map, which strengthened the voting power of Hispanics, while responding to the needs of our tribal communities. Bad analogies are the product of the “both sides do it” frame. This one was horribly bad.
Oriana Sandoval
CEO, Center for Civic Policy
Albuquerque
Death by the Second
Our well-regulated militia is responsible for approximately 167,000 deaths (not including 2022’s suicide by gun total) since 2019. This militia, designed to keep the armed forces and the federal government under control if they should get uppity, has so far only managed to shoot each other and innocent people. Like the Republican Party that shoots itself in the foot daily, gun owners, mostly insecure men living in a Rambo fantasy world, go about using their weapon as if they are doing something noble, like avenging school kids who have wronged them, or killing that guy who cut them off at an intersection. These “noble” deaths are some how justifiable to our senators and congressmen of both parties because of their fear of the National Rifle Association. Though it is true many Democrats are throwing caution to the wind and bravely promoting gun control legislation, others are cowering under their desks with their fellow Republicans and allowing death by Second Amendment to continue right under their very privileged noses.
Sandy Woolworth
Santa Fe
Hard to prosecute
Regarding Don Clark’s July 25 letter (“Charge the fakes,”) asking why the New Mexico Republicans’ fake electors were not being prosecuted like those in Michigan, the likely answer is that of the seven state GOPs that tried this scheme, only two — New Mexico and Pennsylvania — had the, um, “good sense” to specify that the fake slate was meant to apply only if the real electors were ruled bogus for some reason. This would probably make the New Mexico case much harder to prosecute.
John P. King
Santa Fe
No to the hunt
Regarding (“Let experts decide,” Letters to the Editor, July 24): I do not agree with the decision to allow hunting bears and mountain lions. Are they going to be eaten? I’ve never seen either on a restaurant menu, while I have seen elk and venison. What if this were an animal with cubs or kittens? Please leave these beautiful animals to live their lives out in peace.