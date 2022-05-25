I visited Rose Park, one of the gems of Santa Fe, this afternoon and saw with alarm that an entire section of the incredible, rare sequoia was dead or dying. I have been concerned about this treasure of a tree for some time as another tree was planted too close and has continued to choke off more and more of the sequoia. This magnificent tree, called by some of us La Secoya, and by others Her MajesTREE, is one of only five or six in all of Santa Fe. This should not be allowed to happen.
I see wonderful volunteers tending this park regularly, whether they be the master gardeners who spend much time taking care of the roses or the gentleman who tends to the overflowing garbage cans on weekends. All of us who love and use this park know it is a true gem. However, the Parks Department seems to be ignoring its needs. Two of the large trees should have had their dead limbs cut back years ago. Whenever there is high wind, limbs come down, endangering anyone walking by or sitting under them. And now, our beloved sequoia is dying. Its roots are exposed, and its limbs are bare of foliage in many areas.
I appeal to the city to come tend to this beautiful place.
Maureen McCarthy
Santa Fe
Bring on the banners
I thought I would write to see if you could find out what is going on with the city banner program. My family bought banners, as did many other families, to honor the military service of our family members through the Hometown Heroes program. There have been numerous delays, and it appears to me the banners might not be up before Memorial Day. What is going on?
Philippa Griego
Santa Fe
Twisted logic
Regarding: “Because of his life experience, County Commission experience and understanding of the valley, The New Mexican endorses Henry Roybal” (“House endorsements: Roybal, Herrera and Montoya,” May 21).
Please enlighten me. If I remember correctly, the District 46 incumbent, Andrea Romero, was the executive director of the Regional Coalition of LANL Communities before her first election to the House in 2018. Her critics pounded her, and still do, about her having “approved” chits that her board members gave her for personal expenses on junkets they, themselves, incurred.
When she was under fire, they failed repeatedly to own up to their own culpability — they were happy for her to get thrown under the bus where they belonged. Am I mistaken in my memory that Santa Fe County was a member of the coalition? And that for some of that time, Henry Roybal represented Santa Fe County on the coalition board? Now he runs against Rep. Romero and enjoys your endorsement? Really? How does that work?
Paul Dirdak
Santa Fe
No spring burns
If or when the U.S. Forest Service reinstates prescribed burns in forests, I think we can agree once and for all that spring in New Mexico is absolutely the wrong time for fire anywhere on the landscape.
Melissa Savage
Santa Fe
Empty of meaning
Despite outstanding performances in the perfect setting, the Santa Fe Symphony Chorus and Chamber Ensemble’s concert, In Honor of Memorial Day, held in the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, was a disappointment. No mention was made of the meaning of Memorial Day. No moment of silence, reflection, gratitude. Memorial Day is a federal holiday specifically set aside to honor and mourn U.S. service members who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation. As conducted, the concert was beautiful music without meaning.
Jeff Clark
U.S. Army (ret.)
Santa Fe
At the hen house
Like most New Mexicans passingly familiar with our state’s august history of ethical, environmentally conscious mining, I could not agree more with Rich Nolan’s laudable commentary (“Want electric vehicles? Then we need American mining,” May 23). Incidentally, I have a friend, name of Vulpes F. Alopex (great guy, look him up), who runs a little group called the National Poultry Fanciers’ Association. He’s been shopping around a thought-provoking, scientifically-informed piece on the need to keep coop doors open at night for, um, reasons of maintaining optimal egg-laying temperature in hens. As a newspaper in a heavily agricultural state, might that be the sort of thing you’d also consider running?
Michael Yaari
Santa Fe