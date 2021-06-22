The Santa Fe New Mexican (“ ‘An utter mess,’ ” June 20) clearly pointed out shortcomings in the maintenance of the main Marty Sanchez golf course, but it failed to illustrate even worse conditions on the Great 28 course. The failure to maintain the city of Santa Fe’s golf course, as well as city recreation and other facilities (parks, swimming pools, fitness centers, buildings, roads, etc.), is symptomatic of a major gap in city leadership, a lack of attention to details and an inability to focus resources on maintenance issues in a timely manner.
Maintenance is not glamorous but, like vaccines for disease prevention, is cost-effective in the long term. As taxpayers, we expect much more from the city government.
Tom O’Brien
Santa Fe
A better place
I fully support Mayor Alan Webber’s position on the Plaza obelisk. For too long, every institution of our government (including the U.S. Supreme Court) has turned a blind eye and actively supported the oppression of people. It is time that this country becomes a better place for all and fulfills the core principles set forth in the Declaration of Independence.
Lloyd Abrams
Santa Fe
Pro-life vs. anti-abortion
Pro-life is much more than just anti-abortion. It means being ready to provide food, shelter and education to a child. A parent must teach and model ethics and morality to the child. The best short statement about parenting I know is, “Parents should provide roots and wings.”
Just being anti-abortion is a cop-out. If you’re anti-abortion, don’t have one! The First Amendment does not give you the right force your beliefs or religion on me. I also believe it doesn’t give you or your church the freedom to attempt and pass laws on this issue.
T. Douglas Reilly
Los Alamos
Going strong
As the story by Mark Tiarks in Pasatiempo indicates (“Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It,” June 18), Rita Moreno is the real deal. She is one of only a relatively few performing artists to receive the “Big Four” awards: Oscar, Tony, Emmy (twice) and Grammy. Approaching her 90th birthday, she is still going strong and continually proving that talent provides stamina and resolve. Her appearance in concert in Santa Fe several years ago was a joy. The only question was why the Lensic was not packed with folks who know and appreciate star quality when they see and hear it. May she continue to reign in good health.
Kay Lockridge
Santa Fe
Powerhouse educator
Retiring Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica García is a powerhouse who will be missed. She is not only an expert on education and managing all the moving parts with excellence, but she does it with a sense of humor.
Every time I emailed her about a topic or a question, she always responded, if not by email, in person. I wish the best of luck for the new superintendent. He has a tough act to follow.
Lina Germann
founder and CEO
STEM Santa Fe
Caught on camera
Regarding the story about Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin (“Trump-backing cowboy prepares his second act,” June 21) I just want to say that I enjoyed the picture of the “jackass.” The donkey looked fine, also.
Fred Flatt
Santa Fe
Spiff up the flag
The use of the Zia symbol (stolen from Zia Pueblo) on the New Mexico state flag is controversial, and maybe the selection of red and gold to represent Spain is controversial, too. But this letter is not about that controversy but the need to update the general look of our state flag.
When you drive on Cerrillos Road, you can observe multiple state flags waving above the Tin-Nee-Ann Trading Co. It is obvious that our New Mexico state flag looks lackluster compared to the bold Colorado and Texas flags. At a minimum, the state should evaluate updating the Zia symbol to make it larger, more bold and brighter. An outline of volcanic mountains and a piñon tree or two in the background would be a nice addition.
Laura Reich
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.