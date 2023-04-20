Climate disruption is certainly upon us. One year ago, the catastrophic Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire devastated Northern New Mexico. We must act now. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s recent line-item veto of five climate protection bills in the tax credit package is not what we need.

As a former wildland firefighter, I know we must always be prepared for wildfire. The recent fires are far more dangerous than the fires I fought as they burn faster, hotter and are much larger. The governor’s recent actions will not help us prepare for ever-more severe wildfires due to climate catastrophes. New Mexico is going to be hotter, drier and more fire-prone.

We need to be prepared. We need the governor to lead the way.

Recommended for you