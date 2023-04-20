Climate disruption is certainly upon us. One year ago, the catastrophic Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire devastated Northern New Mexico. We must act now. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s recent line-item veto of five climate protection bills in the tax credit package is not what we need.
As a former wildland firefighter, I know we must always be prepared for wildfire. The recent fires are far more dangerous than the fires I fought as they burn faster, hotter and are much larger. The governor’s recent actions will not help us prepare for ever-more severe wildfires due to climate catastrophes. New Mexico is going to be hotter, drier and more fire-prone.
We need to be prepared. We need the governor to lead the way.
Dylan Oldenburg
Santa Fe
Joy of reading
The feature (“A generational opportunity,” April 18) is a heartwarming parable. The photograph by Luis Sánchez Saturno of children being read to, however, is the story. It’s an amazing and powerful ability to read just for pleasure. What kid doesn’t respond with joy when a teacher or parent announces, “story time.” The morality of the author Theodor Seuss Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss, will soon be questioned by those who claim political authority on the matter of censorship. The author was notoriously hilarious and taught value, compassion, curiosity, imagination, love and other basic truths. Some will rant the characters talk weird. They are different colors. They are gender-neutral and suspiciously secular. And, stealing a major holiday like Christmas should be a misdemeanor. “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”
When did you learn to read?
Ray Lopez
Santa Fe
Why Chaparral?
Chaparral Elementary is truly a gem of a school! Our staff absolutely love their school and community. Several staff members are currently serving their second generation of kiddos from our local families. Our families stay. The kids and grandkids of former students are many of our current students. Over 150 members of our school community recently participated in the Keep Santa Fe Beautiful event. We picked up trash and spruced up the open areas around our school and then enjoyed a family event, complete with refreshments, games and a clothing swap. Few things are more beautiful than moms/dads, grandmas/grandpas, kiddos and school staff working together to beautify our community and truly enjoying one another’s company.
Chaparral is a school where we invite families to be engaged, where we know everyone’s name and where we tell kids we love them and care about them! Come visit and see what a special place Chaparral Elementary truly is.