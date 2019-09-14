Outdoor, amplified music in rural Northern New Mexico is becoming a bigger issue these days, whether it be in towns such as Taos or smaller communities like Pojoaque. Corporate entities are looking for places that are rural, quiet and have charm to put on their money-making events, parties or weddings that disrupt the very qualities of these communities that make them special.
Neighbors of venues such as Kit Carson Park and La Mesita Ranch, which now hosts outdoor wedding parties that involve the same kind of window-rattling late-night bass and loud crowd noise, need to speak up and demand that noise ordinances and land-use rules are enforced or strengthened whether they be established by state, county or tribal government.
People are looking to party outdoors, but they need to be aware that they are not the only ones out there and must be given boundaries that are enforced. Maintaining peace and quiet among our communities in the long run is priceless and should be everyone’s concern.
Felicia R. Trujillo
Santa Fe
A Santa Fe welcome
I am very proud as a Santa Fean and a New Mexican to say that Santa Fe, in partnership with Somos un Pueblo Unido, is leading the way in implementing real, practical policy to welcome immigrants and to build a community of inclusion and equal rights here. Tuesday, Sept. 17, is Citizenship Day, and we will celebrate one year since Santa Fe and Somos started Citizenship Now! to help eligible individuals navigate the process of becoming citizens. Now, 105 Santa Feans are on a path to obtaining their United States citizenship and to fuller participation in our town, state and country.
The partnership between our city and Somos began under the Delgado administration and continues now with Mayor Alan Webber’s administration. The work — starting in Santa Fe more than 20 years ago — has led to advances in access to higher education, driver’s licenses, better police/community relations, controls on racial profiling, our living wage and now, a program to help immigrants become citizens.
David Coss
Santa Fe
Defies logic
Regarding the opinion (“O’Rourke’s right on gun control,” Sept. 6) by New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow, he fails to understand or ignore the U.S. Constitution; there is a difference between a right and a privilege. Driving a car is a privilege and licensing can be required. The Bill of Rights guarantees the right to keep and bear arms — “a national gun licensing system and registry” violates this principle. As per the First Amendment, one does not need to be licensed or registered for free speech — yet, “The pen is mightier than the sword.”
“Implementing red flag laws” violates an individual’s due process in a court of law. The author states, “As O’Rourke points out … anything we can do to prevent guns from being used in a crime … must be a consuming priority for all of us.” Really? Even if our constitutional rights are trampled upon? Such logic could be used with great detriment to many of us for many different reasons. Gun violence is a problem. However, the author’s opinions defy logic and threaten our democracy.
Richard Gonzales
Santa Fe
Great laugh, stories
I was saddened by the news of Rhea Goodman’s passing (“S.F. radio host remembered for living juicy,” Sept. 7). I was briefly one of Rhea’s roommates in a beautiful house off of East Alameda Street in the early ’90s. She had the richest laugh I’ve ever heard. She had great stories. I loved that she went on a date with Steve McQueen. I’m sure she’s juicing her afterlife right now.
Wren Propp
White Rock
Worthless taxes
It goes against a politician’s worst instincts — with nearly $1 billion in budget extra surplus projected for next year, above and beyond the extra $1 billion surplus level this year. Hey, Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, how about rescinding all the new taxes and increases that were pushed through this year despite the first massive surplus? Beyond that, the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association predicts our crude oil production will increase 358 percent by 2030, and natural gas production expanding by 106 percent (“Powered by oil and gas,” Sept. 10).
Barry Hatfield
Santa Fe