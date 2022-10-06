In response to the letter from Jared Rodriguez who disagrees with Joe Schepps about loud muffler noise in the city, I would say that there is a correlation between speeding, reckless driving and noise ("Santa Feans have different noise perspectives," Letters to the Editor, Oct. 2). The faster you go, the louder it gets.
Consider our veterans and others with post-traumatic stress disorder and those with anxiety and panic disorders who are already stressed before adding loud mufflers to the mix. A muffler is supposed to suppress noise, not make it. Consider people with hearing disorders that can't tell in which direction a loud noise is coming and those who are overly sensitive to loud noise due to a disability known as hyperacusis. Hearing aids can amplify all sounds, not just the ones you want to hear. Last but not least are the folks who just want a good night's sleep. Unlike most teenagers, adults have to get up and go to work whether or not they have had a sleepless night listening to others roar around at all hours.
Pam Parfitt
Santa Fe
U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell has a loving dog and a good friend, but she should not be reelected. She voted against capping the cost of insulin and providing funds for building infrastructure. She supports the government making medical decisions for women. She would help her friend’s business by securing our borders, but during the pandemic, our chile farmers were short on help to harvest their crops. Will she vote to reform our broken immigration system?
Her first congressional vote on Jan. 6, 2021, was to decertify Pennsylvania’s election results. What facts did she base that on? Whose advice did she follow in casting that vote? Herrell does not help New Mexicans; she follows her party in lockstep. If her friends have diabetes, there will be no cost relief from her. If we need more labor to fill jobs and combat inflation, we will get no help from her. Gabe Vasquez is the better choice in the 2nd Congressional District.
George Jones
Santa Fe
Warning signs
The QAnon symbol is the new swastika.
Ray Lopez
Santa Fe
Share the bounty
Fall is a good time to take a look at what we’ve accumulated over months of travel and recreation. Donating to the Folk Art Flea is the perfect way to share gently used treasures, get a tax receipt and benefit a great cause — the programs and exhibits of the Museum of International Folk Art.
The Folk Art Flea and other events are sponsored by the Friends of Folk Art, a volunteer group of the Museum of New Mexico Foundation. The next donation day is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in the back parking lot of the museum, 706 Camino Lejo. Or call 505-476-1201 to make other arrangements.
Your donations will expand inventory at the next flea market, May 6, and recycle creativity for others to enjoy.
Cathy Campbell
Chair, Friends of Folk Art Board
Santa Fe
Making progress
It is easy for the Ronchetti campaign to second guess the educational decisions made early in the COVID-19 pandemic. I am glad Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gave teachers like myself the time to get fully vaccinated before sending us back to the classroom.
Students in my corrective reading classes during online learning did make some gains, but in-person direct instruction of corrective reading when they return to the classroom quickly completed the process. More than 75 percent of my students that were with me for corrective reading during COVID-19 have tested out, and now have the word identification skills needed to grow their reading levels. Santa Fe High School students continue to perform above the national average on Advanced Placement Class exams. Mark Ronchetti should investigate standards based grading currently being implemented in Santa Fe Public Schools. It is clear, specific, and accountable.