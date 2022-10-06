In response to the letter from Jared Rodriguez who disagrees with Joe Schepps about loud muffler noise in the city, I would say that there is a correlation between speeding, reckless driving and noise ("Santa Feans have different noise perspectives," Letters to the Editor, Oct. 2). The faster you go, the louder it gets.

Consider our veterans and others with post-traumatic stress disorder and those with anxiety and panic disorders who are already stressed before adding loud mufflers to the mix. A muffler is supposed to suppress noise, not make it. Consider people with hearing disorders that can't tell in which direction a loud noise is coming and those who are overly sensitive to loud noise due to a disability known as hyperacusis. Hearing aids can amplify all sounds, not just the ones you want to hear. Last but not least are the folks who just want a good night's sleep. Unlike most teenagers, adults have to get up and go to work whether or not they have had a sleepless night listening to others roar around at all hours.

Pam Parfitt

