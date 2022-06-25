People live on Bishops Lodge Road and have done so for decades. Currently, Bishops Lodge Road is a dangerous road to walk or ride a bike on due to excessively fast traffic and a lack of sidewalks. Is letter writer D. Stark (“Pay attention to Bishops Lodge Road project,” Letters to the Editor, June 22) aware that a child was seriously injured walking on Bishops Lodge Road?
Every day, people walk and ride bikes on Bishops Lodge Road. A sidewalk could save lives and certainly would add to the safety and well-being of the many people walking and biking this road, as well as the drivers watching for pedestrians. Wildlife will use this corridor regardless of sidewalks. Bishops Lodge Road is a residential street and needs sidewalks for public safety.
Geetal Beugelmans
Santa Fe
Early stages
There are no definite plans at this time under the Bishops Lodge Road construction project. No sidewalks. No bike lanes. No roundabouts, speed tables, or red lights. The purpose of the open house last week was to allow residents to weigh in on what they think should be included. There were statistics, such as speeds, accidents and access points. There were photographs at various locations along the road. Post-it notes and paper were provided for comments. Hand-wringing and lamentations about the end of life as we know it on Bishops Lodge Road are premature.
Yolanda Eisenstein
Santa Fe
A scourge of walkers
I’ve been reading about The Pedestrian Lobby’s perfidy. We hear they’re agitating for a sidewalk that would cut through the sacred forest lands of the local ultrariche tribe. Other narcissistic ambulators are walking facing traffic, abrogating driver rights by giving themselves a small chance of jumping out of the way. As I hosed a slow-moving middle schooler’s molars from the grille of my lifted Denali recently, I was struck by not just the inconvenience, but also the waste of our most precious resource (¡agua es vida!).
Roads, as the Framers intended, should be reserved for turquoise-wearing retirees loaded with lunchtime margaritas, post-Texan oil ticks in convertibles, our dynamic street-racing youth, and honest working people in their F-3-Panzerkampfwagens. That six-acre private section of the dog park should be converted into a pedestrian preserve, allowing these frightful flâneurs to practice their bizarre rites without offending taxpayer sensibilities. Stop the pedestrian scourge.
Michael Yaari
Santa Fe
Don’t be complacent
All Democrats, independents and old-school Republicans should be alarmed by the “platform” proposed by the Texas GOP that claims Joe Biden didn’t win the election and attacks homosexuality, among other white supremacist talking points. Texas has already taken away women’s right to choose and allows everyone and anyone to carry and use guns wherever they choose. It is a sign of bad things to come from the Trump conservatives that inexplicably appear to control many red states.
It’s time to remember that these fanatics are in the minority. The only way they can gain power and enact their agenda is if the rest of us are just too lazy to stop them by defeating them at the polls, both this November and in 2024. Do not be lulled into complacency. They must be stopped.
Tom Jones
Santa Fe
Pipe water, not oil
Re: (“Aqueduct could solve water and power challenges,” My View, June 19) by David Jorgensen. Finally, someone makes sense! I have been an advocate for more than 20 years of using the funds allocated for flooding across the Mississippi and other rivers to build a water pipeline to divert flooding waters to reservoirs in the drought-stricken Southwest.
Perhaps the pipeline could be buried in open land next to east-west interstates and/or railroad lines. Makes more sense than an oil pipeline.
Florence Bramanti
Santa Fe
How to explain?
Milan Simonich made a good point about (lack of) trust in the voting machines by all three GOP Otero County commissioners in Republican-dominated Otero County (“Unreal world of politicians, evil and benevolent,” Ringside Seat, June 22). Why wait until after the election? I suppose it is easier to complain after the primary that after Election Day in November, when commissioners suspicious of a rigged election could have trouble explaining why so many Republicans win.
Doug Potter
Santa Fe
Back-up organ
So, Otero County Commissioner Vickie Marquardt can’t find it in her heart to do what is required — certify the vote results. Maybe she should look in her brain ... oh.
Steve Saylor
Santa Fe