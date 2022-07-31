A beneficiary of the Wurst Family Trust — owner of 2200 Old Pecos Trail property within the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor, identified in the city’s General Plan as a special community asset — appeared before the Planning Commission recently to support approval of its purchaser/developer’s requested property rezoning and higher density. The beneficiary emphasized their father had saved many of the piñon trees on that vacant property from death from ravenous bark beetle infestations. I thought that admirable.

Unfortunately, the developer’s significant tree survey submitted with development plans indicates developer will need to remove 116 existing trees, defined as “significant” in the city code (deciduous trees 6 inches in caliper or greater and evergreens 8 feet tall or greater) and replace them with 46 new trees to accomplish his proposed 25-lot density. That’s profit trumping preservation from the developer. It won’t preserve the visual character of the corridor for this entire community.

Lucia Deischmann

