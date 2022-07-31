A beneficiary of the Wurst Family Trust — owner of 2200 Old Pecos Trail property within the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor, identified in the city’s General Plan as a special community asset — appeared before the Planning Commission recently to support approval of its purchaser/developer’s requested property rezoning and higher density. The beneficiary emphasized their father had saved many of the piñon trees on that vacant property from death from ravenous bark beetle infestations. I thought that admirable.
Unfortunately, the developer’s significant tree survey submitted with development plans indicates developer will need to remove 116 existing trees, defined as “significant” in the city code (deciduous trees 6 inches in caliper or greater and evergreens 8 feet tall or greater) and replace them with 46 new trees to accomplish his proposed 25-lot density. That’s profit trumping preservation from the developer. It won’t preserve the visual character of the corridor for this entire community.
Lucia Deischmann
Santa Fe
Excellent service
Often we complain about services rendered by the city of Santa Fe. In this case, the city deserves praise for its prompt response. On my daily walk, I discovered the button that activates the pedestrian crossing signal at the corner of Griffin Street and Paseo de Peralta was broken. That afternoon, I filed an online report with the city of Santa Fe. It was fixed by the next morning. I also received an email from the city notifying me of the fix. This is excellent service that deserves a special commendation.
Victor Gavron
Santa Fe
Living wage needed
State government data confirms
30 percent of Santa Fe’s children often are hungry or don’t know when they’ll eat again. Why is that true in our affluent city? Hunger isn’t an independent social problem that exists separately. Hunger is a symptom — of insufficient income and financial resources. A quarter of our city’s families lack the income and financial resources to meet their basic needs, including food.
The easiest way to solve this for the greatest proportion of those affected is to increase our minimum wage so an adult earning it for full-time work can afford life’s necessities for a family of three. Tell the mayor and your city councilors you are depending on them to establish a minimum wage that is a living wage and not to wait for the state or Washington, D.C., to act (how long will that take?). Santa Fe did this before; it can do it again.
Len Rand
board of directors
The Food Depot
Eradicate hunger
How is it possible children in Santa Fe County continue to suffer from hunger? To me, this inexcusable. Santa Fe County estimates approximately 5,000 children regularly experience food insecurity. Given the relative wealth in this area, we should be able to eradicate this issue.
Of course, governmental and nonprofit organizations in our area should be funded to provide the programs and food necessary to feed all Santa Feans. I believe, more importantly, people should be able to work one full-time job and be able to make enough money to provide food for their family. We must do more to make sure both sides of the equation are addressed.
Most people do not want to ask for help. Let’s do all that we can to pay a living wage so all Santa Feans can provide for themselves and their families.
Stephen Pollack
Santa Fe
Beyond ‘they’
To my LBGTQ friends regarding the use of the pronoun “they:” You are brave; you are bold; you are independent. You have struggled for acceptance and respect. Now is the time to express who you are so there is no confusion. And yet you are willing to insist on, settle for and even fight for being identified with a tired old plural pronoun. A friend recently dismissed my frustration as that of an uninformed old lady, struggling with having to reread passages, trying to determine who is being referred to by “they.” Yes, I am an 80-year-old cisgender female, so perhaps I’m not qualified to comment. I believe our LGBTQ friends and family members can do better than insisting on the sad, dull, even lazy “they.” Be creative. Insist on a word that is unique to you. I do welcome attacks on these ideas in order to the further the dialog.