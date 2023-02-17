I wonder if columnist James Barron ever played youth sports (“Dear skating community: it’s only six games,” Feb. 7)? If so, he might remember that each sport has a season, comprised of a certain number of months and days that a certain number of games are played within to make up that season. Let me enlighten him as to the makeup of the youth ice sports season: It exists primarily within the months of mid-November through mid-February — about 12 weekends.

The indoor soccer team hopes to take over six of those weekends starting in December. That is 50% of our season gone. No youth sport can survive with 50% of its season taken out from underneath it. How incredibly clueless — take away a healthy sport from young people and replace it with an adult soccer league that kids can pay to watch while sitting in the stands eating and drinking concession-stand junk food. Makes all the sense in the world.

Kathy Fitzgerald