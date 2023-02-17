I wonder if columnist James Barron ever played youth sports (“Dear skating community: it’s only six games,” Feb. 7)? If so, he might remember that each sport has a season, comprised of a certain number of months and days that a certain number of games are played within to make up that season. Let me enlighten him as to the makeup of the youth ice sports season: It exists primarily within the months of mid-November through mid-February — about 12 weekends.
The indoor soccer team hopes to take over six of those weekends starting in December. That is 50% of our season gone. No youth sport can survive with 50% of its season taken out from underneath it. How incredibly clueless — take away a healthy sport from young people and replace it with an adult soccer league that kids can pay to watch while sitting in the stands eating and drinking concession-stand junk food. Makes all the sense in the world.
Kathy Fitzgerald
Santa Fe
Easy fix
For over 40 years, the off-season needs of Baltimore’s suburban lacrosse leagues have been met by use of a dedicated indoor facility. This is a simple structure made of corrugated metal with two artificial surface fields and some bleachers. Upkeep is minimal, and the original investment has long been amortized. Santa Fe should follow Baltimore’s example.
Playing field dimensions for lacrosse and soccer are not dissimilar. If an indoor facility for soccer is needed in Santa Fe, go build one. This dedicated facility would then be available for public use year-round rather than just for seasonal use by a private enterprise.
Paul Fox
Santa Fe
Connect the dots
You failed to mention in the article (“Advocacy group said tax issues resolved,” Feb. 7) that the organization the made the complaint is headed by Carla Sonntag, founder and President of the New Mexico Business Coalition, which the ProPublica nonprofit reporting group identifies as accepting dark money. The coalition has fought incentives to promote renewable energy development. It’s important to clarify these connections, please.
Anne Watkins
Santa Fe
Offer energy choice
I only today had a chance to read the fine article related to community solar legislation for New Mexico (“Energy legislation clears committee but faces rewrite,” Feb. 10). The bill would allow local governments to go to market to buy electricity for their residents rather than using the incumbent power company. Public Service Company of New Mexico wants the state to continue to allow it monopoly power over customers. No surprise.
Here, let me point out again that the biggest wind energy generator in New Mexico is Pattern Energy (owned by the Canadian government’s pension plan) which holds 1,050 megawatts of wind (more than half as much as PNM needs at any one time), with 3,000 more planned. Much of that power goes to community aggregators in California. Recently, aggregators have signed 25-year agreements for power at a fixed price for wind energy. PNM has had plenty of time to do green energy and has failed. It’s time to open the door for options.
Shane Woolbright
Santa Fe
Meters have privacy issues
Thank you, Kathleen Burke, for writing about the “smart meter” House Bill 243 (“Speak up against smart meters,” Feb. 7) and potential health risks associated with these meters. Another major concern with the requirement for smart meters is a potential violations of privacy. Should this bill requiring smart meters become law, it will face multiple legal challenges due to the fact that the information these meters collect and send in real time is public information, subject to Inspection of Public Records Act requests.
In Los Alamos County, where I live, the utility is unregulated by the Public Regulation Commission, and the information collected by the county via smart meters is available through a public records request to the county. The information shows the patterns of use, indicating when one is home or not home. Smart meters are an invasive invention that have not been proven to be secure, and when the information remains open to the public, as in our local case, they become a source of information for those we would rather not invite into our homes.