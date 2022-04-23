When I joined the board of Santa Fe Pro Musica in May 2020, it was not so I could sit around a campfire holding hands while singing “Kumbaya” and listening to someone stream “pretty music.” It was to do everything in my power to support the efforts of artistic director and internationally recognized pianist Anne-Marie McDermott. The excitement and enthusiasm from the board when she announced her 2022-23 season still rings in my ears. Alas, that season and her incredible, visionary artistic leadership is gone (S.F. Pro Musica, artistic director are parting ways,” April 21).
Richard Bentley
Santa Fe
Help more kids
Thank you, Rachel Gersh, for your explanation about the restrictions imposed by the Legislature for funding of the K-5 summer program (“Not that simple,” Letters to the Editor, April 19). It may have been helpful if Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez also had explained why Santa Fe Public Schools chose not to offer a K-5 Plus program this summer. Perhaps many in Santa Fe would have, and still may, contact state legislators to try to get the law changed so it actually helps more children in New Mexico. I do still believe that extending the school year by 10 days in August is beneficial and doable.
Lynne Mendes
Santa Fe
Extend learning time
Kudos to The Santa Fe New Mexican for calling out Santa Fe Public Schools for its failure to provide extended learning opportunities for Santa Fe students. This travesty will have negative consequences for years to come. Our experiences as leaders in large school systems make us keenly aware of the fact that one of the most important variables affecting student learning is time on task. The more time students spend on learning subject matter, the more likely they will master the material.
New Mexico students, whose education is already below that of their counterparts in most other states, will profit from more time in school, not less. Adult preferences for more vacation time are taking New Mexico public education in exactly the wrong direction. Raising standards, intensifying expectations for academic growth and increasing teacher salaries are necessities, but alone, or even in combination, they will not achieve the desired outcome if students don’t spend needed time in school.
The pandemic has highlighted the inequitable learning results for different socioeconomic groups, exampled by declining math scores and other negative consequences for high school success. Not only does the learning loss caused by the pandemic cry out for major increases in learning time, it also calls attention to the insufficient time our students spend in school in the current, outdated, school calendar. As former teachers and administrators, we understand teaching is a stressful occupation and breaks are needed to reflect and refresh. But those breaks should not come at the expense of student learning. Let’s give our kids the learning time they deserve to become good citizens and productive, well-paid workers.
Eileen Woodbury and Jim Brown
Santa Fe
Share your wisdom
We are a credit-recovery class, which means all of us took at least one class and didn’t pass it. We are trying to recover those credits to graduate on time. There are 13 of us in the class. We live in North Pole, Alaska. We recently read Alaska Native myths and legends, and talked about stories we remember from our grandparents/elders. Some of us have no memory of our grandparents, though, and some of us have not interacted with elders. That’s why we are writing you. We would like some life advice from elders and grandparent-aged people around the United States. But if you’re younger and have great advice to share — you could write us, too!
We are interested in the best advice you ever received or a story from your life that taught you something worth sharing. We will read the letters and post the wisdom on a bulletin board at our school. If you want to include something extra, a sticker from your area would be super cool. But not necessary, of course.
Write to:
Credit Recovery Class, room 224
c/o NPHS
601 NPHS Blvd.
North Pole, Alaska, 99705
Mary McFetridge
North Pole, Alaska