So, Los Alamos National Laboratory director Thom Mason admits ("Mason: Nuclear work still core LANL mission," April 30) that the primary mission of LANL is the designing and building of nuclear weapons. He goes on to say LANL's other projects, presumably those that benefit humankind, would not be doable without the technological miracles like supercomputers associated with weapons.
Wouldn't it be a more efficient use of resources to work directly on projects benefiting humankind and allow the spinoffs of such work to be applied to weapons of mass destruction?
John McClure
Santa Fe
Keep on cleaning
Much to my surprise, I recently found out a popular grocery store is no longer sanitizing shopping carts. Rather than go into mere opinion as to whether that move makes sense or not, I would think that a retail grocery store that prides itself on a slant toward the healthy choices would be more concerned about the community citizens who keep them rolling at the top of the sales heap.
On the website under the heading of COVID-19 update, the company touts the many things it is doing to keep us all safe, explaining they "try to do what is right." Lo and behold, as I was exiting, I noticed shopping carts being cleaned at another store. I believe in what I see, not what I hear. At that moment my future shopping decisions were made.
John Trentacosta
Santa Fe
Supporting Taiwan
The coronavirus pandemic has again reminded people disease knows no borders. International cooperation, along with a united fight against COVID-19, is the only path to epidemic prevention and control. The Taiwan model for COVID-19 epidemic prevention has gained high recognition globally, allowing Taiwan’s proactive assistance to other countries.
Locally, a donation of 130,000 surgical masks was provided to the University of New Mexico Hospital by the Taiwanese private sector. That's in addition to the Taiwan government’s donation of 60,000 surgical masks and 5,000 N95 masks to the state of New Mexico.
In fact, New Mexico is one of the leading forces supporting the U.S.-Taiwan relationship. Thus, Taiwan calls on its international friends, such as the people of New Mexico, to direct attention to Taiwan's exclusion and to staunchly support Taiwan’s participation in the global health network and its further contributions in the post-pandemic era.
Louis M. Huang
director general
Taipei Economic and Cultural Office
Los Angeles
Without defense
This is in response to the article (“Former St Michael’s students say staff abused them,” April 20). I attended the old St Michael’s High School from 1945-57. Brother Abdon and Brother Andrew taught me in high school.
I lived right around the corner from the school. I spent many hours there after school. St. Michael’s was also a boarding school, so there were many boarders there all the time. Everyone knew that the Christian Brothers were strict and would apply strong discipline. I have always considered the Christian Brothers my father figures, as my father died before I started school. I am grateful to them for giving me my Catholic foundation.
If only we had them now, our city and state would be a better place. Both of these accused men lived long lives at the retirement home on campus. It is sad the men making the charges waited until after the brothers were dead to accuse them. They cannot defend themselves. I know many Santa Fe men they taught would stand up for their goodness and decency.
Gilbert Pino
Santa Fe
Lock in temperatures
Want to save 50 percent on heating/cooling? Anyone living in public housing or working for the governments should have locked thermostats set to 70 degrees for winter and 74 degrees for summer.
A friend who works for the government says she wears her winter clothes in the summer and her summer clothes in the winter.
Henry Griswold
Santa Fe
