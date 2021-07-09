The New Mexican recently praised Los Alamos for its outstanding community health (“Healthy Los Alamos shows how to stay well,” Our View, July 1). Los Alamos, however, has many advantages no other city in New Mexico enjoys. Consider, for instance, the county’s annual monsoon of federal money. Compared to federal dollars benefiting the rest of us, taxpayers spend over $2 billion annually to maintain Los Alamos’ privileges through the massive nuclear weapons budget of Los Alamos National Laboratory, which is nearly 80 percent for weapons. (No nuclear weapons, no lab.)
A second point about healthy Los Alamos is ironic. As we praise the good health of Los Alamos residents, we should not forget that top earners among the lab’s scientific elite in this healthy city use science to threaten other human beings with the remote but certainly possible colossal public health disaster of a nuclear explosion. We all deserve the good health Los Alamos celebrates and less of its nefarious weapons mission.
Cathie Sullivan
Santa Fe
An empty space
As a longtime lover of the history and remarkable character of Santa Fe, I lament the loss of the noble obelisk which anchored the Plaza for a century and a half. While entirely sympathetic to the motives of those who found some of the inscriptions from another era distasteful and even offensive, I feel the Plaza and the city are sorely diminished by this grievous lacuna.
Steve Oles
Santa Fe
Helpful officer
I recently went to the Santa Fe Police Department to file a report. Officer Duran was friendly, professional, and very helpful. Many thanks to our police department for officers like him!
Deborah Hunter
Santa Fe
Appalling shape
The New Mexican had a recent front-page story on planning for the renovation of the Santa Fe Depot (“City plans to fix up historic Railyard depot,” July 3). I photographed it at the end of March 2020, when I took photos of the Guzman mural on the Halpin Building. The condition of the depot was appalling.
Frank W. Chambers
Santa Fe
Rally for voting rights
It is not hyperbole to say our democracy is on life support. The current Republican Party knows neither limits nor shame. Imagine Trump 2024 with Attorney General Ted Cruz and head of Homeland Security Marjorie Taylor Greene. Scared yet? The only chances for political CPR are the voting rights bills being fought over in the Senate. This fight is currently publicly supported by sit-ins, marches, phone calls, letters to editors and billboards.
The more attention we can bring to this issue, the more public support that is demonstrated, the more possible it is that we can muscle this through.
Please come and be part of that support at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Federal Courthouse, 106 S. Federal Place. Show speakers Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernández and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver we have their backs as they have ours, and the fight for these rights persists.
Leslie Lakind
Santa Fe
Words can’t describe
In his letter to the editor (“Background checks for gun buyers a good place to start,” July 7), Paul Lazarus reminds us there is no word in the English language for “a parent predeceased by their child.”
I’d like to suggest some neologisms (new words) for parents like the Olivers, who lost their son, Joaquin, in a school shooting. “Childreft” as in bereft of child. “Formrent” as in former parent. “Minorless” describing a household having no children. “Gunvictamily” as in gun victim’s family. Perhaps other wordsmiths might suggest their own neologisms. Write to The New Mexican with your descriptor for parents and families who have become victims of gun violence. Get your friends in other communities across the U.S. to do the same in local media. Only through action will this epidemic be curtailed.
Doctors For America is an organization of physicians and medical students that advocates for changes in policy for a number of issues affecting the health of our fellow citizens. Preventing gun violence is one of those issues.
DFA and many other organizations support background checks for firearm purchases. About 90 percent of voters and the majority of gun owners do as well. Let’s start with background checks and then move on to address red-flag laws, ghost guns, and assault rifles.
Dr. Bob Larsen
Santa Fe
