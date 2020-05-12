The daily four-color COVID-19 Tracker map clearly underestimates the severity of the epidemic. I created a database of county population and COVID-19 cases and compared that ratio with their color on the map. The northwest counties are colored black showing that they are suffering the most. Red counties, like Santa Fe and Doña Ana, are next in severity. No argument with either.
However, the statistics show that several orange counties should be moved up to red: Guadalupe, Torrance, Taos and Rio Arriba. Lea is close. Likewise, some pink counties — Colfax, Quay and Union — should be moved to orange. With these adjustments, the map would become darker, more closely reflecting COVID-19’s severe realities and helping rid people of a false sense of safety. Plus, as testing is very much inadequate, the current numbers undoubtedly underestimate the epidemic’s severity. All this and the continued steep rise in the state’s total cases (up 78 percent in two weeks) mean that New Mexico is not ready to reopen.
James Stewart
Santa Fe
A dynamic life
While the story about the late Roslyn Pulitzer captured the essence of the woman, it needs clarification in several areas. After Pulitzer earned her master's in social work at Fordham University, she continued her studies for three years at the Masterson Institute. She then joined Beth Israel Hospital in New York as the clinical director of social workers in the substance abuse program and built a private psychotherapy practice, both of which she maintained until her move to Santa Fe.
Pulitzer became a published fine art photographer — one of her photos graced the cover of Visions of Santa Fe and another appeared in the book published in 2005 — and her work appeared at the former LewAllen Gallery in Santa Fe and the Harwood Museum of Art in Taos. Crippling arthritis in her hands ended her photography career much too soon. Roslyn Pulitzer was a dynamic, amazing woman whose life touched many, and it was my good fortune to tag along for the last 36 years of her remarkable journey.
Kay Lockridge
Santa Fe
Above and beyond
I have been a customer of Kaune's Neighborhood Market for 25 years. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, I have not seen a business owner more dedicated to helping her community than Cheryl Pick Sommer, the owner. She has spent countless hours not only stocking Kaune's with quality goods as usual but also taking telephone orders and making deliveries to customers in need. She has always maintained the highest quality service, selection of goods and care for all her customers. I am ashamed you would publish an unverified critical article ("Santa Fe-area stores accused of price gouging," May 9) about a community member who has served all for years. You should be ashamed.
Mary Lee Colin
Santa Fe
Time to change
Thanks for your article on COVID-19 and its relationship to habitat loss and wildlife destruction. It should be an urgent warning to humans about what we are doing to this planet’s survival. The Human Overpopulation Virus is killing once-pristine nature and treating her non-humans as commodities: Humans are capturing wild animals, selling them for bushmeat in "wet markets" around the world in Asia, Africa, the U.K. and the Americas. Thousands of baby wild animals are brutally taken from the wild (their mothers usually slaughtered) and sold into captivity, for stupid humans to be "entertained" — or worse.
Human-caused climate change is here, with severe droughts, flooding and fires. Wild species extinctions are rampant; many species will be gone in a decade, perhaps less. Yet, we are politically/morally impotent. As planetary conditions worsen, are humans capable of changing their never-ending growth mania and destruction? Can we learn? We are the virus.
Rosemary Lowe
Santa Fe
Help!
Would someone please tell me when the Motor Vehicle Division will open? No one answers the phone and some web info is incorrect. I received a stimulus check but can't cash it because I need a current ID. It's totally frustrating because I need my money now — how totally frustrating.
Pauline Salter
Santa Fe
Focus, please
The Trump administration is focused on opening America for business, distracting from the work they should be doing to help with production of COVID-19 tests and proper personal protective equipment. If we know who’s infected, we can minimize the spread from them, and better protective equipment will provide better protection to all of us. It’s unconscionable that Make America Great Again Trumpers support the opening of businesses without regard for all Americans. Masks are analogous to seatbelts: fabric face coverings are lap belts; face masks are shoulder belts; and N95 masks are shoulder belts and air bags. Everyone should wear them, and the administration should be working to improve the availability of better PPE and testing. Social distancing and staying at home are two tools to help save lives, but testing and more PPE would enable fewer restrictions. Maybe the Chinese factories making MAGA hats should be making PPE instead.
Brian G. Rees
Santa Fe
