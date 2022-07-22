Salt Lake City has a recycling center and machinery to turn relatively ALL plastic into diesel fuel (80 percent) and natural gas (slightly less than the remaining 20 percent), and the remainder is also usable. Salt Lake City not only processes their own plastic, but takes the plastic from Boise, Idaho, as well. I saw this process on the internet when it was developed by Japan about five years ago. Today the information is on TikTok. Why as a country have we not investigated this? Start up may be too expensive for many individual cities. Perhaps state or federal funds are necessary. It certainly could affect climate change and the environment. And it's something Sen. Joe Manchin might actually vote for since it shouldn't threaten his investments in his coal mines. Please investigate!

Suzanne Schutze

Taos

