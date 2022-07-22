Salt Lake City has a recycling center and machinery to turn relatively ALL plastic into diesel fuel (80 percent) and natural gas (slightly less than the remaining 20 percent), and the remainder is also usable. Salt Lake City not only processes their own plastic, but takes the plastic from Boise, Idaho, as well. I saw this process on the internet when it was developed by Japan about five years ago. Today the information is on TikTok. Why as a country have we not investigated this? Start up may be too expensive for many individual cities. Perhaps state or federal funds are necessary. It certainly could affect climate change and the environment. And it's something Sen. Joe Manchin might actually vote for since it shouldn't threaten his investments in his coal mines. Please investigate!
Suzanne Schutze
Taos
Honor veterans
The paper's veterans banner editorial was spot on ("Embrace Hometown Heroes compromise and put banners up," Our View, July 12). Wind-loading structural calculations were part of my everyday tasks for over 20 years as a sales engineer for a large roadway lighting manufacturer. Of course, these calculations were completely computerized, and you could immediately inform the customer/client what could be safely mounted on the pole. The federal government would supply a wind-loading map showing the maximum winds over a 100-year period. These programs allowed you to trial position the banner arms, planters, and signage to comply with the structural requirements.
While Hapco, the pole manufacturer on Cerrillos Road apparently sees only exposure to risk and no gain financially to do these calculations, the city could hire an engineer, who would be covered by errors and omissions insurance, to see what can be mounted to the poles. On occasion our customer would buy breakaway banner arms. These safety arms have a special metal connection to the pole that will break at a certain stress, at which point the banner would no longer exert force on the pole. Additionally, some banners were only attached at the top and therefore only provide a minimal force on the pole. Some cities would have "bendable" arms usually fiberglass, which would release some of the wind, although this is not a guaranteed stress relief system.
Solutions are out there. They just need some research. Let's honor our veterans.
John Urbanowski
Santa Fe
Two-in-one candidate
When it comes to Republican candidates on abortion, we’re frequently offered two in one. There’s the extremist, anti-choice, anti-abortion character of the primary and the reasonable, "middle-ground" candidate of the general election. Mark Ronchetti is a perfect example of the two-in-one candidate. Before the general election campaign, he was quoted as saying "life should be protected at all stages" and that "unborn babies just happen to be living inside their mothers." Most recently, he said: “While I am pro-life, governors cannot act alone and any changes to our laws will require collaboration and agreement with the Legislature. As governor, I would seek a middle ground.”
Ronchetti’s two-in-one position is very much like the two-in-one positions of the last three Republican Supreme Court Justices: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. Each, when interviewed to become a justice, claimed great respect for the rule of precedence in federal law but once they had the power, they ignored precedence and overturned Roe v. Wade. Voting for a two-in-one governor is, at best, risky. You never know which one — the extremist or the "middle-ground" candidate — will dominate once power is held.
For now, abortion is a choice in New Mexico, thanks to legislation passed last year and signed by the governor: One issue, one position, no risk.
Steve Sans
Silver City
Ridiculous claim
Otero County Commissioner Gerald Matherly ("N.M. county says no to abortion clinics," July 16) made the most outrageous statement recently: "I don't believe that a person can just go out and have a wild Friday night — she gets pregnant and can go off and get an abortion, she should have, some people should have, responsibilities."
I have known women all my life who have been at some point, pregnant. I can assure Commissioner Matherly that there is not any woman who regards going out on a Friday night and getting pregnant as a fun activity. I wonder if this man truly knows knows any woman. I do have a vision of his reality and it seems to be a male idea of putting sex and fun on a Friday night together with no responsibility for the male involved.