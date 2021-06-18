The Santa Fe Branch of the NAACP is delighted to see the U.S. Congress pass legislation that commemorates Juneteenth as a national holiday. People were still enslaved in the state of Texas on June 19th, 1865, when the news that they were now free reached them — a full two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed by Abraham Lincoln. The recognition of the day that this news and freedom reached its last constituents is a heartening movement toward liberty for all of our people.
Opal Lee, a child of slaves now 94 years of age, championed the effort to pass this bill; this included, at age 89, walking 2.5 miles as she approached each next city on her march to places already celebrating Juneteenth. She now tells us that Juneteenth is a bridge that links past, present, and future of the long journey to freedom. It looks back to remind us of the horror of slavery, showing us the accomplishment of raising our nation’s understanding to another level while looking ahead to the stark reality of the work that still remains. She also gently challenged us as she spoke at the White House celebration of the legislation’s passage, admonishing us that an effort such as this is not simply a black issue: “As long as anyone is enslaved, we are all enslaved.”
Louis Levin, Ph.D., president
Santa Fe Branch NAACP
Missing action
Based on the sports pages of The New Mexican, sports photography has moved away from capturing the excitement and athleticism of athletes in action and now focuses on celebratory photos. We now see, in the larger photos especially, winners kissing trophies, hugging, or in some display of indicating their triumph. Maybe this reflects the almost sole focus on winning, and it does make capturing the moment much easier.
David Huntley
Santa Fe
Science-minded
Congratulations on your retirement, Superintendent Veronica García! Members of the Santa Fe Alliance for Science Board and its volunteers salute you on a career dedicated to making a difference in the lives of students, teachers, staff, and families. We are grateful to you for recognizing the Alliance for making an invaluable contribution to student STEM learning in the Santa Fe Public Schools.
Our partnership started in 2006 when the Alliance launched the Santa Fe Science Cafés for Young Thinkers series for middle and high school students. Our partnership remains as robust today as when it first started, and it continues to grow, thanks to your leadership. This past school year we worked together to host the district's first virtual STEM Fair involving 408 students in grades 3-8, from 16 SFPS schools. We salute you and all your career successes and achievements. Best wishes in everything you do going forward.
Judy Reinhartz, Ph.D.
board member
Santa Fe Alliance for Science
and STEM Education advocate
An apology
We, Isabel and Carmen Gallegos, are sisters and teenage founders of the Santa Fe Youth Collaborative Theatre. We are writing regarding an article that was printed in Generation Next ("A troupe of their own," June 4) about our company. When asked in the interview why we chose to start our company, I (Isabel) explained that I wanted a company that catered more toward older kids, where we could be in control of our own creative process. We saw a lack of that kind of theater in Santa Fe. My explanation came across in a way that I didn’t intend when the article used the word “dysfunctional” to refer to children’s theater companies like Pandemonium Productions. This was a poor word choice that I never intended.
We would like to clarify what Pandemonium really means to us. Both of us are eternally indebted to Pandemonium for giving us our start in theatre. We both performed in multiple shows and learned so much from our experiences. It was an integral piece of our childhoods. I (Isabel), would like to make it clear that I did comment on the chaotic nature of Pandemonium shows in the interview. Producing a show is inherently chaotic, as anyone who has ever performed can attest. It's one of the things we love about theater. However, we never meant to label Pandemonium as dysfunctional. We appreciate everything Pandemonium and its director, Chris Leslie, have done for us. We deeply apologize to Pandemonium Productions for this misunderstanding.
Isabel and Carmen Gallegos
Santa Fe
