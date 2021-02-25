We all watched in horror as Texans suffered through record cold temperatures without electricity and running water. How did this happen? For-profit utilities in Texas convinced lawmakers to maintain a separate power grid to avoid pesky regulations.
Those utilities then cut corners — they didn’t properly prepare for severe cold. Why is this relevant here? Because utility monopolies in New Mexico, with their significant money and resources, continue to hold undue influence over lawmakers. The profit motive has no place in a basic necessity like energy infrastructure.
Senate Bill 83, the Local Choice Energy Act, would allow communities in New Mexico to form their own nonprofit utilities, source local renewable energy and keep profits from energy sales. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, public power utility customers experience high levels of reliability compared with investor-owned utilities. Instead of the for-profit model, we can adopt the proven reliability and cost-effectiveness of municipal utilities.
Saraswati Khalsa
Española
What now?
I am an 80-year-old male with COPD and require 24-hour supplemental oxygen. I was scheduled to receive my COVID-19 vaccination Thursday at the PMS Santa Fe Family Wellness Center. On Monday, I received an email confirming my appointment. Then on Tuesday, I received another email canceling the appointment and telling me to reschedule.
I have tried several times to reschedule using my confirmation code and the PMS Santa Fe Wellness Center event code. But the calendar showed all dates unavailable for months. And I have not been able to find any other event locations. Where are the large vaccination events as are taking place in Texas and Arizona? How is New Mexico ever going to quell this virus?
George Langdon
Santa Fe
The right spending
I am dismayed if not surprised that Republicans criticize our governor for using discretionary funds for items to be used in entertaining legislators, constituents and important members of industry crucial to effective governance of our state.
The media should recognize this as essential to ongoing relationships and, therefore, good government.
Mervin Moore
Santa Fe
No respect
for women
We are writing to publicly express our disappointment in the votes of Sen. Pete Campos and Rep. Ambrose Castellano against repeal of the abortion ban, Senate Bill 10. This bill removes the antiquated and unenforceable parts of New Mexico law that could make abortion a crime. It also removes the requirement of hospital board approval for the procedure. It does not change standards of care and will not force providers to perform the procedure.
New Mexico’s Uniform Health Care Decisions Act, which is still in place, allows health care providers to decline to participate in any health care decision or instruction that goes against their conscience. Providers do, however, have to make reasonable efforts to refer the patient to a provider who can help them.
Both men and women deserve to have control over the medical decisions that affect them. We strongly believe these votes reveal a lack of respect and trust in a woman’s ability to make her own health care choices based on her own values, the advice of her medical providers and anyone else she chooses to consult.
If these lawmakers could not support a woman’s right to control her own body, we would have expected them to at least abstain and not vote against the rights of over 50 percent of their constituents.
We hope the senator and representative will take our critique to heart and support women’s right to self-determination in the future.
Connie J. Trujillo, president Meredith Britt, vice president Karyl Lyne, treasurer Gail Swan, secretary
San Miguel County Federation
of Democratic Women
Try humble pie
After reading today’s paper (“Gov. says she regrets food, alcohol spending,” Feb. 20), New Mexico’s beloved governor seems to have forgotten that New Mexicans are suffering. This is not her first such blunder. Apologizing is no longer an option.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham should spend a day in Santa Fe at homeless shelters, or in a food line serving the homeless to remind her just how bad things are. This way she can have a little humble pie for dessert.
Liam Watson
Santa Fe
Offer salaries
Perhaps we should pay our legislators a salary instead of the per diem for days in session. This could possibly remove the temptation from our less scrupulous legislators to pass bills to supplement their business income. No, that probably wouldn’t work either.
Richard Wendel
Santa Fe
