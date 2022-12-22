For many months, we have been urged by smart observers of the political landscape to end the tribalism and polarization that divides and cripples the country. Find areas of agreement, we are told, and once again learn to work together. This may take courage and perhaps even sacrificing personal gain for a greater good.

As the committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021, winds down, I feel America owes a major debt of gratitude to Rep. Liz Cheney, who demonstrated that this can be done for the benefit of all. While a majority of us may strongly oppose many of her political views, she sacrificed her immediate political career to accept the role of vice chairwoman of the committee.

Rather than adopt the shameless head-in-the-sand posture of most of her Republican compatriots, she bravely adhered to the oath she had taken and vociferously recommended to the Justice Department that former President Donald Trump should be held accountable for the alleged crimes he has committed. At a time when it is hard to take inspiration from anyone in public service, Liz Cheney deserves our respect and admiration.

Popular in the Community