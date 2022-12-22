For many months, we have been urged by smart observers of the political landscape to end the tribalism and polarization that divides and cripples the country. Find areas of agreement, we are told, and once again learn to work together. This may take courage and perhaps even sacrificing personal gain for a greater good.
As the committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021, winds down, I feel America owes a major debt of gratitude to Rep. Liz Cheney, who demonstrated that this can be done for the benefit of all. While a majority of us may strongly oppose many of her political views, she sacrificed her immediate political career to accept the role of vice chairwoman of the committee.
Rather than adopt the shameless head-in-the-sand posture of most of her Republican compatriots, she bravely adhered to the oath she had taken and vociferously recommended to the Justice Department that former President Donald Trump should be held accountable for the alleged crimes he has committed. At a time when it is hard to take inspiration from anyone in public service, Liz Cheney deserves our respect and admiration.
Paul Lazarus
Santa Fe
All on board
A recent editorial ("Congress should endorse N.M.'s education amendment," Our View, Dec. 19) clarified an earlier article ("N.M.'s Congress people call on Republicans to support bill to aid state's education plan," Dec. 18) that said U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich and U.S. Reps. Teresa Leger Fernández and Melanie Stansbury were trying to persuade GOP Rep. Yvette Herrell and other Republicans to stop standing in the way of federal legislation to allow a recently approved state constitutional amendment take effect.
The amendment, approved by 70 percent of New Mexico voters, would boost funding for public and early childhood education. The wording of the article suggested to many that Sen. Ben Ray Luján, whose name was not mentioned at all, also did not support its inclusion. In fact, Luján as well as Leger Fernández were original co-sponsors of the bill.
Karyl Ann Armbruster
Los Alamos
MIA
A week before Christmas and two clerks at the main Santa Fe Post Office. Talk about poor management!
Ross Bishop
Santa Fe
True but why?
This is not important in the grand scheme, but what exactly is the purpose of the New Mexico True ad campaign? The state is spending millions of dollars advertising New Mexico to … New Mexicans. Do New Mexicans need to be convinced to like the state they are living in? Presumably if they didn’t like it here, they would move away.
Is this a serious danger? Is someone in the Governor’s Office losing sleep over this? Or are they trying to convince us that things are really great, when they aren’t? I’m just curious.
Marc Bonem
Santa Fe
Exhausting
The U.S. Forest Service ignites the largest forest fire in this state's history. It ends the rural lifestyle for hundreds of residents. One of the officials responsible for the catastrophe is promoted and leaves for a job in Washington, D.C. Now taxpayers have to pay for the bureaucracy's mistake. Also this year, Smokey Bear is forced into retirement. Our love of the land can be exhausted by the government.
Ray Lopez
Santa Fe
Generosity of strangers
I made a friend early this week when I stopped by a Starbucks in need of something cold to drink. A woman in line ahead of me turned around, announced she was going to pay for my order and then helped me navigate the menu. I rarely go to Starbucks, I was sick and I am nearly 85. Thanks so much to Adrienne, wherever you may be, and happy holidays!
Vivian Jones
Santa Fe
Not the pits
Regarding James Barron's article ("Lobo fans resuscitate the Pit for one day," Dec. 20). How many seats are occupied in the Pit is not important as long as I am there supporting the team because I am a Lobo for life. Many of us are! My belief is that the Pit is the happiest place in New Mexico. When you walk into this magical place, the energy is inescapable. Everyone is smiling, laughing and there are no bad moods. The Pit — be in it.