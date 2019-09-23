Sandra Schackel’s poignant My View (“The challenges of living alone,” Sept. 15), touched a nerve. Many seniors in Santa Fe and across the country are in a similar situation — living alone as we get older and depending on others in the event of a crisis. Sandra is lucky to have a daughter nearby; often we have no family members on whom to rely.
There is an encouraging development that can help bridge the gap: a grassroots organization called the villages movement. A “village” is a local network of volunteers and services that support members who want to “age in place” in their own homes.
Villages of Santa Fe, one of over 350 groups nationwide, has 140 active members. Villagers know one another and interact regularly through a variety of educational and social activities. When help is needed, it is especially reassuring to see a familiar face come to the rescue. Check us out at 505-501-8187 or visit villagesofsantafe.org/contact.
Michele D. Johnson
member and vetted volunteer
Villages of Santa Fe
Santa Fe
Crisis is now
How President Donald Trump thinks about the environment: Lower gas emissions? What’s wrong with air pollution? Lower gasoline mileage ratings? But the fossil fuel industry could make more money if cars used more gas. Clean water? Aw, shucks, coal mines only put a little ol’ ash in the water. We’ll just say that our water is clean. The EPA? That means the Environmental Pillaging Agency. National parks and preserves? Drill, baby, drill! Climate change? Schmimate change.
The climate crisis is now.
Deborah Dennard
Santa Fe
No future kings
Hear ye, hear ye! Donald Trump’s campaign manager, Bradley Parscale, has announced the ascendance of the Trump family dynasty that will last for many years to come. Witness the king’s court: King Donald I, ensconced upon his golden throne, tiny thumbs atwitter. Heir apparent, seated at his right hand, Donald J. Trump Jr. The lady-in-waiting, seated at Trump’s left hand, Ivanka Trump. The court jester, seated on the floor at the king’s feet, is Eric Trump. The ladies of the court: Melania Trump, Marla Maples and Queen Mother, Ivana Trump. A bevy of sycophants and toadies, too numerous to mention, complete the tableau.
Marion Jackson
Santa Fe
Missed opportunities
I agree with many points of the editorial in The New Mexican (“In governing, let’s reject the Trump approach,” Our View, Sept. 18). Issues have always needed discussion. Under rules now in Congress, issues in bills can be barred from hearings by decisions of a party leader or two.
Each party has enjoyed times when it controlled each house and both houses of Congress. Let’s discuss the issue of clumsy rules in Congress that grant the power to bar hearings. Which party has missed its chances to end these rules? Have both parties missed chances? One step toward more and better discussion in Congress would produce more and better discussion among the public.
John Bartlit
Los Alamos
Wholly victorious
Democratic Party progressives are the only hope for defeating President Donald Trump, particularly given the policies and strengths of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. However, only one can gain the nomination. But is this necessarily so?
They could jointly announce their intention to pursue a cooperatively sequential presidency. In it, Sanders would seek the 2020 presidential nomination while jointly announcing this fact together with Warren, who would be immediately designated as “vice president-in-waiting.” Furthermore, they would simultaneously state that Sanders would hold the presidency for one term only, yielding his full support to Warren for the 2024 presidency.
Sanders and Warren also should publicly invite each of the other Democratic debate participants to hold substantive positions in their joint administration, according to each person’s strengths and talents. This would show the excellence of a democratic government-in-waiting in contradistinction to the corrupt ineptitude of the Trump administration.
Peter Gold
Santa Fe