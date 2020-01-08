The Trump administration’s reckless decision to withdraw from the international 2015 nuclear deal, and with the president’s even more reckless decision to support the drone assassination of Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, Iran’s most powerful commander, Trump is leading the United States into an increasing escalation of tension with Iran.
Is he doing this to take the focus off his upcoming impeachment trial? His decision to send about 3,000 more troops to the Mideast, young people whose lives are in Trump’s hands, greatly increases the possibility of armed conflict, a conflict that was likely avoidable.
Not only are lives at stake, but think about the monetary cost of Trump’s recklessness. Think about the 37,000 New Mexicans who are about to lose their food stamps — no money for people who need help; only money for destruction, chaos and war.
Nancy King
Santa Fe
See own faults
Really, J. Chenelle (“No time to close,” Letters to the Editor, Jan. 1), your complaint about our U.S. post offices closing early on Christmas Eve is a bit petulant, don’t you think? First, mailing anything at that time certainly does not ensure delivery on Christmas Day; second, perhaps a bit more planning on your part would have solved your problem.
Our postal workers deserve enormous accolades for their stellar work throughout the year, and describing Christmas deliveries as their only major event each year is misleading. I hope they all had a lovely Christmas Eve.
Benedicte Valentiner
Santa Fe
Proposed turns unsafe
S.F. Brown is proposing right turns in and out of the north side of the proposed development at the intersection of St. Francis Drive and Zia Road with access to Zia.
Right turns out of the development will cause vehicles to travel approximately four miles to access the intersection of Zia and St. Francis. The concern is that after vehicles exit the property, they will make U-turns at Vela, Brillante or Ardor streets on the south side of Zia Road for quicker access to the intersection of Zia and St. Francis.
Vehicles could also exit the development and make an immediate right turn onto the residential streets of Candela or Candelero and drive through a residential area and turn left at the end of the streets and exit onto Zia Road headed eastbound to the intersection. In either case, the traffic will create unsafe conditions for cars, pedestrians and bicyclists.
Antoinette Shook
Santa Fe
Professional care
Recently, I went to the emergency room at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center because a table slipped out of my hands and landed on my foot, which was thankfully not broken but injured. While there, I had the chance to observe firsthand the caring and professionalism of the doctor, nurses, technicians and staff, regardless of the patient’s state of distress or severity of injury. If I need hospital care again, I’ll go to Christus St. Vincent.
Cynthia Savage
Santa Fe
Meditate on this
While I can appreciate 71-year-old U.S. Army veteran Mark Bartolini’s enjoyment of the New Deal Turtle Fountain (“New Deal-era fountain falling apart at vet home,” Jan. 5), let us look at the reality of what is happening to our vets. Some walk the streets homeless; some depend on shelters, free food and free doctors who are willing to treat them.
Rather than a $200,000 fountain repair, let us house and feed our vets, and help them find work and support them in any way we can. Forget the fountain — build homes and provide support services, so that our vets can realize how much they are appreciated for everything they have done for this country, and for you and me.
Irene Kraas
Santa Fe
