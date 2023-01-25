I am not a filmmaker, but I am puzzled regarding the stories I have read questioning the charging of actor Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of the cinematographer on the set of Rust. One question being asked is whether Baldwin, as one of the producers of the film, should be held accountable for the shooting of a gun containing live ammunition when he was told by the director and the armorer that the gun was "cold."

Shouldn't the question be, "Why was there live ammunition on the set?" As the producer, I think Baldwin had a duty to establish a policy that, notwithstanding what other film sets do, there will be no live ammunition on this set. Period. End of discussion.

Roberta Colton

