I am not a filmmaker, but I am puzzled regarding the stories I have read questioning the charging of actor Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of the cinematographer on the set of Rust. One question being asked is whether Baldwin, as one of the producers of the film, should be held accountable for the shooting of a gun containing live ammunition when he was told by the director and the armorer that the gun was "cold."
Shouldn't the question be, "Why was there live ammunition on the set?" As the producer, I think Baldwin had a duty to establish a policy that, notwithstanding what other film sets do, there will be no live ammunition on this set. Period. End of discussion.
Roberta Colton
Santa Fe
More context, please
The Jan. 21 headline in TheNew Mexican, “Judge fines Trump nearly $1 million for suing Clinton” is misleading. The false implication of this headline is that Donald Trump was fined because he sued Hillary Clinton, as if he had no right to do so. Actually, the article states that the fine was levied because of Trump’s “abuse of the judicial process.” The judge said Trump was “repeatedly using the courts to seek revenge on political adversaries” and that this suit was “frivolous” and “contained substantive defects.” TheNew Mexican reprinted this article from TheWashington Post, whose headline included the words, “for revenge lawsuit.” That more accurately reflects the reason for the judge’s penalty.
Donald Levering
Santa Fe
Parking frustration
When will the city repair the broken parking meters? How frustrating it is to park, deposit money in the meter and discover it doesn't register, and then have to drive around and search for another meter — hopefully one that works. Sometimes, I give up and park at a broken meter.
I suspect the city makes more money by issuing citations for vehicles parked at broken meters than it would if the meter were working. I recommend the city pass an ordinance prohibiting parking enforcement from issuing citations at broken parking meters.
Vick Thomas
Santa Fe
Statue-worthy
Honor Miguel Trujillo with a statue on the Plaza ("Santa Fe: A town where learning never stops," Our View, Jan. 21). He will always be a hero.
Alice Harris
Santa Fe
Lagging maintenance
Recent power outages, particularly those caused by tree branches, demonstrate a larger concern. The Public Service Company of New Mexico's website declares "PNM proactively trims trees and prioritizes its schedule to focus on the areas where reliability is most at risk. Once a line is selected for maintenance, the entire length of the line is checked for vegetation issues." How they go about that selection process is not described. Some of our yard's tree branches are encroaching on a PNM distribution line located on an adjacent easement. I brought this to PNM's attention last spring, and three to four times since, with no action to date.
In the meantime, I asked some private tree-trimming services if they would trim back those branches. They all said it was too hazardous and claimed PNM is difficult to deal with regarding the de-energizing of its lines. PNM acknowledged its responsibility to keep the line free of branches that might prove to be a fire hazard, but would only say that a tree trimming crew was unavailable. This raises the question of whether PNM's budgetary priorities include safety and reliable service. Something for the new Public Regulation Commission to consider?
James Martin
Santa Fe
More about schools
We continue to read about the school system — problems, programs, plans and changes — and the ratings do not improve. We have not read enough about attendance. Is that part of the problem? If so, what is being done about it? Are there examples of having the system adjust to the students instead of trying to force the students to adjust to the system? For example, occupational tracks, child care including for younger siblings, evening sessions, others? A series looking in more depth into the school system would be quite valuable.