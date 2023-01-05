The current Land Use Code is intended to regulate development in our fair city. It was crafted through immense effort, creativity, thought and negotiation. Rezonings (and variances) which seek to depart from its terms, therefore, should not be granted lightly. Of course, there may be extenuating circumstances of geography, topography, neighborhood characteristics, etc., which call for careful consideration of whether to allow a particular proposal to deviate from established rules.

That is certainly not the case with the request for rezoning for 2200 Old Pecos Trail and that is why the issues of concern to neighbors really apply citywide; this is definitely not a case of not in my backyard, or NIMBY. Here, as elsewhere within recent developments in Santa Fe, the driving force is simply greed — the private developer clearly wants to maximize profit; it would come at the expense of Santa Fe citizens. I ask that our elected councilors take the time and summon the fortitude to review the voluminous packet of communications from neighbors and others who believe that allowing the applicant’s request will result in a visual travesty that will permanently mar our city’s last appealing entryway. I am apprehensive about this historic city's deep and yet fragile unique character.

Philip Crump

