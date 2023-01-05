The current Land Use Code is intended to regulate development in our fair city. It was crafted through immense effort, creativity, thought and negotiation. Rezonings (and variances) which seek to depart from its terms, therefore, should not be granted lightly. Of course, there may be extenuating circumstances of geography, topography, neighborhood characteristics, etc., which call for careful consideration of whether to allow a particular proposal to deviate from established rules.
That is certainly not the case with the request for rezoning for 2200 Old Pecos Trail and that is why the issues of concern to neighbors really apply citywide; this is definitely not a case of not in my backyard, or NIMBY. Here, as elsewhere within recent developments in Santa Fe, the driving force is simply greed — the private developer clearly wants to maximize profit; it would come at the expense of Santa Fe citizens. I ask that our elected councilors take the time and summon the fortitude to review the voluminous packet of communications from neighbors and others who believe that allowing the applicant’s request will result in a visual travesty that will permanently mar our city’s last appealing entryway. I am apprehensive about this historic city's deep and yet fragile unique character.
Philip Crump
Santa Fe
Trust is not enough
This is in response to the column (“Chose trusted adult for help over licensed therapist,” Dec. 25). The article is damaging to people with serious mental health disorders and demeaning to qualified mental health providers. It is dangerous to discourage professional treatment, especially for major psychiatric disorders. Such disorders often start in adolescence and are likely to deteriorate without a careful evaluation, diagnosis and evidenced-based treatment.
To name a few, such disorders as a first psychotic break, bipolar disorder, severe mood disorders, suicidal ideation or eating disorders (up to 1 in 5 people may die from this disorder) require specialized care. These can include careful administrations of medications and appropriate therapeutic approaches. Trusted support is not a substitute for quality mental health care. Much research has been published, and although mental health care is not perfect, appropriate care can make a huge difference.
Dr. Dan Beugelmans
Certified, American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology
Child, Adolescent and Adult Psychiatry
Santa Fe
Great dog park
After 32 years living here, I just discovered Ortiz Dog Park. My husband and I were (are) sure it's the best dog park in the country, so I googled it today only to see some people think at least 50 are better than ours. Please, someone who can do this better than I, nominate ours and get it where it belongs on the list, No. 1. You can also purchase a beautiful 10-pack of dog park notecards with real photos that benefit our animal shelter. (See the bulletin board there.) What a treasure!
Laurie Rossie
Española
New Year's treasure
What a joyful time it was to experience Joe Illick with the New Year's Eve Orchestra and special guest Anthony Roth Costanzo. Opening with reflective pieces that crescendoed into a rally of Gershwin tunes, it was the perfect setting to reflect on the trials of life and find a renewed sense of excitement for 2023. Costanzo's singing was most inspiring and moving, filling the room with his range and a soulful resonance. The music performed by Illick and the orchestra was world-class, and their obvious enjoyment of playing together and enthusiastic rapport with the audience made it that much better. We are honored to have Joe in our community generously offering this New Year's Eve opportunity. It truly is a Santa Fe treasure and one we hope to never miss.
Courtenay and Jackie Mathey
Santa Fe
Joyous year's end
I had the pleasure of attending Santa Fe Pro Musica's Holiday Bach Festival concert at St. Francis Auditorium. The highlight of the concert was Santa Fe local David Solem performing Bach's Organ Concerto in D Minor on the newly refurbished pipe organ. What a great addition to the St. Francis Auditorium offering and to Santa Fe. Bravo to the New Mexico Museum of Art for refurbishing the organ. Bravo to Colin Jacobsen, artistic director and Pro Musica for scheduling Bach's masterpiece and bravo to Solem for his magnificent playing. I was among those standing in ovation at the climax of the piece. A joyous end to the year.