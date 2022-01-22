I’m asking for help. The banners for our veterans at the end of Cerrillos Road mean so much to families. And there are so many more families who would like their veterans’ pictures displayed. Families pay for these banners themselves, with the city helping to put them up. But we’re hearing that some in the city do not want to give up any more light posts for these beautiful banners. If everyone could call members of the City Council and ask them to approve a resolution to set aside more light posts for our veterans, it would be so helpful. Let’s keep honoring our veterans with banners.
Irene Herrera
Santa Fe
Check the mask data
Regarding Republican Sen. Gregg Schmedes’ continuing assertion that mask use doesn’t prevent spread of the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have a comprehensive summary of the data on its website, cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/science/science-briefs/masking-science-sars-cov2.html:
“Conclusions: Experimental and epidemiologic data support community masking to reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2, including alpha and delta variants, among adults and children. The prevention benefit of masking is derived from the combination of source control and wearer protection. The relationship between source control and wearer protection is likely complementary and possibly synergistic, so that individual benefit increases with increasing community mask use. Mask use has been found to be safe and is not associated with clinically significant impacts on respiration or gas exchange under most circumstances, except for intense exercise. The limited available data indicate no clear evidence that masking impairs emotional or language development in children. Further research is needed to assess masks, particularly to identify the combinations of materials that maximize both their blocking and filtering effectiveness, as well as fit, comfort, durability, and consumer appeal.”
This should be required reading for legislators and other decision-makers.
Ron Hale
Santa Fe
Hardly clean
Regarding the governor’s push for a clean hydrogen economy: Do the media have to parrot her exact term, “clean hydrogen,” knowing full well she is talking about using filthy fracked natural gas to make the hydrogen? The media should at least put quotation marks around the word “clean.” It’s tiring to see these misrepresented claims go unchecked. This is just another bill to appease the natural gas industry.
Michael Sauber
Silver City
What’s the policy?
Do Santa Fe police have a pursuit protocol? I’m sure some pursuits are too risky in regards to school zones, traffic and danger to the public. I could not find this information on Santa Fe Police Department’s website.
Deborah Hunter
Santa Fe
Against democracy
State Rep. Rachel Black (“Election reform would reduce faith in system,” My View, Jan. 8) seems to suffer from the same faulty reasoning as Rand Paul, yet another democracy-hating Republican wanting to prevent easier voting in our elections. They both believe simply by allowing more people more time and more places to vote and thereby increasing the numbers of people voting, they, the Republicans, will lose more elections. Paul and Black have gone as far as to say that allowing everybody to vote is the same thing as cheating and therefore should not be allowed. This is the complete antithesis of democracy. Black and Paul and all other representatives who espouse this ridiculous theory should be removed from their positions.
David King
Santa Fe
Support seniors
House Bills 48 and 49 under consideration in the short legislative session would eliminate taxation of Social Security benefits for all seniors. Many seniors in our state depend solely on these benefits for support in their old age. Further, New Mexico is one of only 13 states that double-taxes these dollars — first when they are originally earned and then again when received as benefits. Please contact Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and your representatives at once to express your support for elimination of taxes on Social Security benefits.
Charlene Cerny
Santa Fe
