Like so many in New Mexico, the expiration of the child tax credit has made it even more difficult for me to adequately care for my granddaughter. As a 71-year-old with multiple sclerosis, and with no help coming from the mother of my granddaughter, every dollar is meaningful. With my tax refund, I’ve been able to replace my broken stove, but with rising food costs, I had to go back to work. Even at five to six hours a week, it’s all I can manage at my age, and I have no buffer to deal with unforeseen issues.
Living on maxed-out credit cards and raiding my dwindling retirement savings is incredibly stressful, but we’re doing whatever we can to get by. Having the child tax credit to plan around made a huge difference in my family’s life. We miss it and hope Congress will once again pass the child tax credit.
Aurore Bleck
Santa Fe
Inflation anger
Out of anger and frustration over inflation, many voters are turning to the Republican Party. But Republicans can’t do any more than Democrats to fight inflation; only the Federal Reserve has power to lower inflation, and President Joe Biden appointed the same Federal Reserve chairman as Donald Trump did: Jerome Powell. Powell is trying to control inflation without causing a recession in the United States. Even if Powell succeeds, world prices will still be high because the global supply chain has been slowed and the supply of oil cut.
Linda Burchfiel
Santa Fe
Celebrating differences
I write to express my gratitude for the current exhibition at SITE Santa Fe. I have rarely seen an installation that establishes such a dynamic dialog of media and sensibilities. Featuring three impressive women, Max Cole, Shirin Neshat and Jenny Holzer through painting, photography and sculpture, the installation constantly provokes reflection about vision and thought, communication and expression, and each artist’s exquisitely honed focus that maximizes their own talents. We too often are bound by wanting the comfort of sameness; here the very differences are joyously brought together in a way that energizes the viewer’s experience. Just think, what if this were a model for our own lives?
Virginia Raguin
distinguished professor of humanities
College of the Holy Cross
Our delicate democracy
I’m proud to be a RINO, or a Republican in name only, so please let me horn in with a few points: As a teenager living in Iran 60 miles from the Soviet Union, I learned about shameless lies from Radio Moscow. I learned about authoritarian government under the shah and his SAVAK secret police, and visiting Spain under dictator Francisco Franco. I learned about coups from disrupted travel plans through Iraq as Saddam Hussein’s Bathe Party came to power, and driving over mined roads to escape armies advancing to overthrow Janio Quadros in Brazil. I learned how unique America is from my travels and history. I am now learning how delicate democracy is, as many Americans dismiss evidence, mangle logic and traffic in lies. We should have expected this, given American TV and internet habits. How can we muster the truth, courage and will to recover?
Lynn Beckwith
Albuquerque
Kindness matters
In a society right now filled with divisiveness, I want to acknowledge the kindness that still exists in people. On Oct. 25, I was in Savers and misplaced my car key. In every department the employees were kind and helpful to me. Fortunately, an employee found it, and I am most grateful for the helpfulness of all.
Annette Strom
Santa Fe
Don’t miss it!
Driving from Los Angeles to my new home in New Orleans, I had the pleasure of watching opening night of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum at the Santa Fe Playhouse. The energetic company presented a high-quality musical performance and hilarious take on the Stephen Sondheim classic. Productions like this are typical only in the biggest of cities. Santa Fe is lucky to be home to the hidden gem that is Tri-M Productions. Something for everyone, do not miss one of the remaining shows that run through Sunday.
Dennis Covington
Metairie, La.
Just wrong
Mark Ronchetti, wrong on women’s health, wrong on economics, wrong on crime statistics, wrong on environment (imagine a weatherman never mentioning climate change, unscientific and just wrong). Enough said.
Brian Woods
Santa Fe
Extinction event
Will the votes of the MAGA cultists on Nov. 8 result in the beginning of the extinction of the middle class?