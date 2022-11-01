Like so many in New Mexico, the expiration of the child tax credit has made it even more difficult for me to adequately care for my granddaughter. As a 71-year-old with multiple sclerosis, and with no help coming from the mother of my granddaughter, every dollar is meaningful. With my tax refund, I’ve been able to replace my broken stove, but with rising food costs, I had to go back to work. Even at five to six hours a week, it’s all I can manage at my age, and I have no buffer to deal with unforeseen issues.

Living on maxed-out credit cards and raiding my dwindling retirement savings is incredibly stressful, but we’re doing whatever we can to get by. Having the child tax credit to plan around made a huge difference in my family’s life. We miss it and hope Congress will once again pass the child tax credit.

Aurore Bleck

