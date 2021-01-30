Hikers and bikers, beware of unleashed dogs on our trails. Many years ago, my husband, now 79, was knocked off his bike by two unleashed dogs on a trail. He suffered a basal skull fracture and brain injury, and now has a seizure disorder. Because of a decrease in mental acuity, he was no longer able to work as a geophysicist.
As we walked on a trail in Eldorado on Jan. 21, we spotted a woman with a large dog off leash a couple of hundred feet ahead of us. The dog saw us and charged, almost knocking my husband down. She didn’t even see it happen, just kept on walking. I yelled to her to put her dog on a leash, but she refused. After the dog ran toward us again, my husband grabbed his pepper spray to protect himself.
When we were closer, I tried to tell her about my husband’s near-fatal accident, but she wouldn’t listen. A lot of angry words were said, and when she screamed in my face (she was not wearing a mask), I pushed her away. The next day, she posted a photo of us on Nextdoor and accused us of assault.
I just wish dog owners could understand how even a friendly dog, unleashed on a trail, can cause serious injury. It can be life-changing.
Jo Power
Eldorado
Vaccinate teachers
The governor has said schools may reopen on Feb. 8, but Superintendent Veronica García says Santa Fe schools might not be able to reopen until enough teachers are vaccinated. As the caregiver of an elementary student, I have witnessed firsthand the struggles of teachers, students and caregivers in the current virtual learning environment. Reopening the schools would be better for everyone; so my question is, why aren’t teachers and school personnel given the same priority for vaccination as health care workers and the elderly?
John Emery
Santa Fe
Lesson learned?
Only a jackass would keep poking a sleeping elephant with a sharp stick.
Steven Ruud
Santa Fe
Unite the ranks
The Grand Old Party is dead. The former GOP’s sudden call for “unity” over a fully justified impeachment and conviction of their dear leader, would truly be laughable if party members weren’t saying it with a straight face. Unity to them only means one thing — signing on to their agenda.
Would they find sudden outrage in former President Donald Trump’s insurrection against the government of the United States more palatable if their terrorists had actually captured and killed a member of Congress? How about if that member was a Democrat, as has been voiced by some of their own members? Or would it have to have been one of their own? The true Republicans of our two-party system are out there but seem to be a silent minority, as their voices are drowned out by the rabid frothing of QAnon wackos, white supremacists, proud “boys,” etc. That wing of their party needs to stand up. Unity? Try achieving it within your own ranks first.
David Ford
Santa Fe
Pales in comparison
Last Sunday’s New Mexican (Jan. 24) juxtaposed two columns: John Rosemond’s piece devoted to railing against “tyrant infants,” next to Bizia Greene’s etiquette column that offered strategies to “inspire children to develop and live by their own moral code of conduct.” Which approach, I would ask, do you think is more useful to parents?
For many years, Rosemond has been waging his own war against what he perceives as overly permissive parenting, along with frequent jabs at the field of professional psychotherapy as it relates to children. Rarely does he provide concrete advice to parents based on scientific evidence or even common sense. Rather, he uses the column to trumpet his own biases, simply telling parents to be stronger combatants in a never-ending contest of wills with their tyrannical children. I don’t think he even likes kids.
Greene, on the other hand, uses the framework of etiquette to address the larger question of how human beings treat one another, and how children can be taught to be responsible, engaged and compassionate adults. Greene backs up concrete suggestions with facts and current research findings, buttressed by her own thoughtful experience as a parent.
Parenting is an enormous responsibility; it is often challenging, and it’s hard to find trustworthy help and support. Once again, I join the chorus of readers calling on The New Mexican to replace John Rosemond’s regular column with something more constructive and grounded in science.
Ron Hale
Santa Fe
Hardly unity
In another jaw-dropping, hypocritical message by members of the Republican Party, members have accused Democrats of sabotaging the country’s unity by holding an impeachment trial in the Senate. It’s amazing Republicans would criticize Democrats for sabotaging unity when they can’t even unify the divisiveness in their own ranks. The most recent example is Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s record of denying that mass school shootings are real and being rewarded with a seat on the House Education Committee. Meanwhile, GOP Rep. Liz Cheney voices her opinion about the insurrection at the Capitol and faces chastisement by her colleagues. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is leading the charge against Cheney by going to Wyoming to hold rallies against her. And House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says he is going to punish Greene with a “talking to.”
Well, that should unify the party and the country.
Stephanie Mendez
Santa Fe
Save the chile
Red or green? Our official state question. One to get a pavlovian response from each of us. What will happen when our climate changes to a point where the hotter, dryer conditions no longer allow our beloved gustatory pleasured crop to grow? Will our future question remain? Will our color be brown? The choice is ours to make. The public wants a better future, but will the will of the people prevail? Our elected representatives must act to achieve that better future.
New Mexico has the combined solar and wind potential to achieve great things. Good-paying jobs. An economic boom. A more diverse and stable economy. Cleaner air. Cleaner water. Healthier communities. A livable planet. Is there really a choice to make? It seems clear to us all that in order to have these things, legislation needs to be passed now. Legislation has been proposed, and it needs to be passed. Community solar, local-choice energy and many more. It’s time to be bold. It’s time for legislators to show their colors. Will it be red or green, or will it be brown? Please act this year.
Michael Sauber
Grant County
