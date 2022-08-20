Santa Fe is a beautiful place to live and visit. The Plaza is the heart of our City Different, with so many fabulous events and hometown get-togethers. People spend lots of time wandering around looking at art, shopping, listening to music, and just visiting with friends and family. My question — one we should all be asking ourselves — is why the Main Library looks so tired and neglected. The exterior of the building is cracked, beams are rotting, there is graffiti and windows need replacement. Surely the city budget could cover expenses for such an important mainstay of our community. Just last week the Southside Branch Library hosted music. Comments were made how important libraries are for our kids. I hope the mayor and City Council will consider moving forward with much-needed tender love and care.
Mindy DeMott
Santa Fe
Support our troops
My son, with two dads, serves in the U.S. Air Force overseas. His wife is there supporting him. After being exposed to burn pits, he already has health issues, and I doubt he will be able to complete his career because of it. How do you think it feels for him to have his family attacked by Republicans’ desire to destroy the marriage of his fathers? I have been with my husband for 20 years next year and only had our marriage observed by our government for about eight years. That’s not to mention Republicans originally not voting for the PACT Act to cover our son’s burn pit injuries, which are bound to get worse with time. Republicans need to stop destroying troop morale and unit cohesion by attacking LGBTQIA+ military veterans and our military families. Republicans claim to be pro-military. They are not. Support our troops! Vote Blue. Vote for Democrats.
Timothy “Beach” Beauchamp
Cold War submarine veteran
Santa Fe
Big loss for the city
The city of Santa Fe is once again erecting a fence after the cows got out, as the old saying goes. You will never find an employee like Mark Baca, who dedicated 32 years to the city, with 30 years at the airport. How interesting that all of a sudden, as a priority, the city will act swiftly to find a highly qualified new director to take the airport to the next level of professionalism and performance. That’s in addition to advertising a number of positions to be filled rapidly.
Yet in 4½ years, Baca never got the additional help he requested. Senior staff did not move. Mayor Alan Webber, Public Works Director Regina Wheeler and City Manager John Blair expected him to run a $21.5 million project with as few as five employees. Best of luck finding someone to fill his shoes. Baca took with him experience that he acquired in 30 years of dedication to the Santa Fe Regional Airport. The highly qualified manager you find will not bring with him the knowledge and experience Baca acquired through hard work.
R. Lujan
Santa Fe
Baca will be missed
The sudden resignation last week of Mark Baca as manager of the Santa Fe Regional Airport after 30-plus years of service to this city is worse than disheartening but emblematic of deepening issues for this unique and culturally significant town. Baca was left to deal with the mayor’s uniquely unqualified cadre of bureaucratic underlings. Nonetheless, Baca led as best he could, as the airport improvement project moved forward and continues to advance. This is what happens when the unrooted stream into a community in total ignorance of, and in deference to, Santa Fe’s history and culture. All the while, they plow up our community to suit their own image of what Santa Fe should be with all the subtlety of an indulged brat. Baca navigated this landscape as best he could and to the point of exhaustion. His dedication to Santa Fe and its airport, which pumps millions upon millions of dollars into the city’s economy, will not be forgotten by those who know him and understand the odds were stacked against him. Thank you for your service, Mark. You will be missed.
James Robins
Santa Fe
Get moving on Plaza’s box
Compliments to those who create and care for the beautiful hanging flower baskets all over downtown. They are exquisite and add so much to our lovely Plaza area. Now, if only our mayor and City Council would act on the ugly plywood box in the middle. Does it really take this long? This is the artistic center of the center and deserves the same attention and care.