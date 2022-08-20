Santa Fe is a beautiful place to live and visit. The Plaza is the heart of our City Different, with so many fabulous events and hometown get-togethers. People spend lots of time wandering around looking at art, shopping, listening to music, and just visiting with friends and family. My question — one we should all be asking ourselves — is why the Main Library looks so tired and neglected. The exterior of the building is cracked, beams are rotting, there is graffiti and windows need replacement. Surely the city budget could cover expenses for such an important mainstay of our community. Just last week the Southside Branch Library hosted music. Comments were made how important libraries are for our kids. I hope the mayor and City Council will consider moving forward with much-needed tender love and care.

Mindy DeMott

Santa Fe

Popular in the Community