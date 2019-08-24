Our country has been brought to a standstill
From the St. Pancras railway station in London you can get a high-speed train to Brussels, Amsterdam, Disneyland Paris, Madrid and of course the Eurostar to Paris. Two-and-a-half hours by fast train from London to Paris impressed me. A glass of champagne and you’re there.
With a practical eye to the future, China’s second international airport — the Beijing Daxing International Airport — is expected to become one of the world’s busiest. China, too, has efficient, high-speed rail covering much of the country.
It is clear our infrastructure is falling way behind in many ways. Of course, we love our Rail Runner, but it is slow and a lot of people simply take their cars. Years with Donald Trump have brought our country in many ways to a standstill — not to mention the hatred and animosity he has engendered. Time for a change.
Peggy Abbott
Santa Fe
Do something
I have come to the conclusion that gun violence in this country is a result of mental illness. The elected officials who refuse to act and pass responsible gun safety legislation are the ones suffering from mental illness. Doing nothing over and over again and expecting a different outcome is clearly a case of mental illness. The refusal by elected officials to propose and pass any effective gun safety legislation because there is no foolproof solution is proof they are fools. There is no excuse for doing nothing, simply because there is no perfect solution. We deserve better and cannot allow them to ignore this issue.
Thomas DiRuggiero
Santa Fe
Evil exists
Some people take umbrage at the term “concentration camp” with regard to the imprisoned immigrant population. As a Jew, I will say that we do not have the market on holocausts. How many slaves died — possibly 150 million? Do you know that at least nine million Natives were murdered by colonists, probably more? And how many Chinese railroad workers and Japanese interred in our home-grown concentration camps died? How many Mexican agricultural workers have died from insecticide poisoning?
I hold Donald Trump, White House adviser Stephen Miller and Senate Majority Leader Moscow Mitch (McConnell) directly responsible for the epidemic of mass murders; Trump and Miller for exploiting the racism and violence endemic to America, and McConnell for blocking all sensible legislation. They are the real axis of evil.
Ellen J. Shabshai Fox
Santa Fe
Rash ticketing
It was a great Indian Market; unfortunately Santa Fe ticketed scores of cars along Old Taos Highway. Most of us were out-of-towners who found the parking signs confusing. With the recent spate of mass shootings, one would think all personnel would have been utilized at the event to protect attendees, not running around ticketing them.
Antonio Ortiz
Taos
Mass shootings
The problem isn’t the guns. It’s not the National Rifle Association. It’s us. Our society is sick. Hatred and evil ideology have no place in our society. We’re Americans. We should respect one another regardless of race, religion, place of origin, etc.
What is the elephant in the room we’re ignoring? The internet. Should internet users and cell phone owners be required to pass a background check and obtain a license? When the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights were written, our Founding Fathers used quill pens. There were no cellular telephones, no internet, no Twitter, texting or Facebook.
Lovick Thomas
Santa Fe