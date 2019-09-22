Desperately seeking New Mexico — without a clue
I watched Donald Trump’s Albuquerque campaign rally on TV (“Painting N.M. Red,” Sept. 17). He doesn’t seem to have done his homework regarding New Mexico on any subject except oil and gas. He mentioned the manufacturing jobs we lost in New Mexico under President Barack Obama and how he had brought our manufacturing jobs back. Manufacturing? In New Mexico? He mentioned how well he did in Michigan. At a rally in New Mexico?
Promising to bring back the “Pocahontas” taunt for Elizabeth Warren got the cheerleaders going on cue, but fell on many a deaf ear and heart at this point. The idiocy was pervasive and mind-numbing. The first thing I did upon waking from my stupor was to turn off the TV and Trump’s disgusting, boasting monotone before taking my dog, Norman, outside into the beauty of the Southern New Mexico mountains. Trump doesn’t have a clue.
Michael Lowery
Silver City
Legislative wishes
Our state Legislature meets again in January. This year, I’d like to see a vehicle emissions law. And I’d like a bottle and can bill with a 10-cent deposit, which would reduce litter and remove bottles and cans from the waste stream. Also, can marijuana be legalized?
I’d like to see open primaries, so that the private clubs known as the Democrats and Republicans are forced to open their elections to democracy. Next, we need a five-year time cap on alimony. And with the giant state budget surplus, how about a tax cut for businesses and individuals?
Patricia V. Johnson
Santa Fe
No more surprises
Congress must end surprise health billing — it has hurt patients for too long. I know because I’ve received a surprise medical bill. Although my case was resolved, I firmly believe no one should have to go through this.
Our state’s surprise billing law doesn’t apply to roughly 35 percent of New Mexicans, so legislation passed by Congress would provide an important reinforcement. In fixing surprise billing, Congress must also protect access to rural health care. That means avoiding government benchmarking, which would result in huge financial losses for local hospitals. For the facilities serving rural New Mexico communities, such a move could undermine patient access to care even further.
Instead, Congress should pass — with our senators’ help and support — legislation that uses independent dispute resolution, or IDR, as it appears in the STOP Surprise Billing Act. IDR will end surprise billing while maintaining rural access to healthcare.
Hilary Elliot
Santa Fe
Threatening life
I applaud the efforts of a team of biologists at Los Alamos National Laboratory to protect the habitat of the threatened Mexican spotted owl, allowing the species to thrive in a remote canyon on Los Alamos land. (“The Mexican spotted owl thrives on Los Alamos land,” Aug. 19). Much more is required.
There is no “balance between mission success and environmental stewardship” at LANL. The production of nuclear weapons and the proposed unnecessary increased pit production, the triggers for nuclear weapons, threaten all species and life as we know it.
Our New Mexican leaders at all levels who care about public safety can help by encouraging our U.S. senators and candidates for the U.S. Senate to lead the ratification process for the United Nations’ treaty banning nuclear weapons — before it’s too late for our beloved planet and our children’s futures.
Virginia J. Miller
Santa Fe