Speed limit signs should be warning enough
A recent letter (“Can’t say you weren’t warned,” Letters to the Editor, Oct. 5), suggested that the city put signs out to warn drivers of safety speed cameras so that drivers can’t say that they weren’t warned. The fact is that drivers are already warned more than sufficiently about the speed limit of each road — just look for the white signs with numbers on them. If a driver disregards the speed limit, it makes no difference whether the driver is caught by a patrol car or a camera. Regardless of how the driver was caught, the driver has put pedestrians and other drivers at risk by willfully or negligently speeding. So, if the powers that be decide to put out camera warning signs, shouldn’t the same logic obligate them to hire a person bearing a warning flag to walk in front of each patrol car?
Larry Barty
Santa Fe
Goodness and grace
While all fans of the New Old Trail Garage were gratified to see the article spotlighting efforts to save the business from an increasingly familiar story of rising rents, we want to point out that mechanic Joe Martinez has been part of Ranger Lujan’s shop for almost 25 years (“Popular Santa Fe mechanic hopes to keep his shop,” Ringside Seat, Sept. 30). Lujan and Martinez are a partnership par excellence. They’re in this battle together.
Years ago, I was the hapless person at the wheel when my car accelerated for unknown reasons — from 2 mph to 40 mph, heading straight through one of the bays and out the back wall of their shop. Neither Joe, who escaped by inches, nor Ranger has ever held it against me. In fact, they enjoyed pointing out, “That’s where Linda drove through the wall.” Let’s hope the landlord reconsiders escalating the lease to a point where Ranger and Joe must close shop.
Linda Osborne
Santa Fe
Judge a gem
Santa Fe Municipal Judge Virginia Vigil is the best judge (“Whistleblower suit filed against judge,” Sept. 24). She is honest, fair, respectful and supported by the community. She is a gem and treasured by many.
Jennifer Graves
Santa Fe
No guarantee
I commend The Santa Fe New Mexican for publishing Dominick A. DellaSala’s recent editorial and showing openness to another perspective concerning the Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Resiliency Project (“Here’s a new way to manage forests,” Commentary, Oct. 6). While the U.S. Forest Service has made its case for “restoration” of forest health through prescribed burning and clear-cutting on up to 21,000 acres of nearby Santa Fe National Forest, much of it in protected roadless areas, it is clear that this is a view unsupported by a number of eminent forest ecology scientists.
I am concerned about wildfire and its potential threat to property and the community. However, as Dr. DellaSala explains, this proposal is not a guarantee of the protection they claim. In fact, their proposed actions could exacerbate the heating effects of climate change and the possibility of further fire.
As a teacher in the Santa Fe Public School system, I want my young students, during their lifetime and that of their children and grandchildren, to know the beauty, health benefits and ecosystem of a protected Santa Fe National Forest, essential not just locally but also globally in this time of climate disruption. It is up to us to make sure that happens.
Karen Weber
Santa Fe
Two sides
I have known Santa Fe Municipal Judge Virginia Vigil for 10 years (“Whistleblower suit filed against judge,” Sept. 24), and in my 10 years of knowing her, I have never once seen her be unfair or treat anyone with anything other than respect. She has been a positive influence to me and to many other young women and men in our community. There are two sides to every story and, given that Judge Vigil declined to comment, only one was told.
Erica Jean Gutierrez
Santa Fe
