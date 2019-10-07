It’s the forests that deserve protection
Even if the Mexican spotted owl did not need protection, our forests do. Over and over, it has been proven that trees make an enormous difference in protecting the earth from even worse global warming. Countries around the world are committed to planting millions of trees with the idea being to slow climate breakdown. Destruction wrought by the timber industry should be replaced with recycling wood from houses torn down or renovated; that’s one way to help and put less trash in the dumps and make people more aware of our wastefulness. Building with adobe is an obvious solution to making new homes “real” instead of “Santa Fe style.”
Sina Brush
Santa Fe
Slow down
The idea of using speed cameras instead of the cars to help calm traffic in Santa Fe is encouraging (“Speed cameras could return,” March 19). It is a move in the right direction. However, I wonder if the greater use of the mobile solar-powered monitors that flash your speed has been seriously considered. We see these on Bishop’s Lodge Road, on Galisteo Street by E. J. Martinez school and elsewhere from time to time. I believe they are effective in slowing traffic to the speed limit, and would likely cost less than the speed cameras. As the mayor said, “We’re not trying to give out tickets. We’re not trying to capture revenue. We’re not trying to play gotcha … . We want people to be safe.”
Jim Hays
Santa Fe
Too camera happy
I disagree that hidden digitized monitors will provide incontestable proof that a driver was speeding and that the driver deserves punishment. I put myself through college working at White Sands, working with computers. My advanced degree is in mathematics. And I help people solve their computer problems, not all of them user errors. Some were system errors.
Inappropriate fines and digital judgments do not make the recipient a better driver nor a better citizen. A driver who feels victimized is an angry and/or fearful driver. When you feel the system does not recognize you, you become dismissive of that system. We do not need this in our lives. We do not want this anywhere in our country. And we definitely should not see this in Santa Fe!
Michael Carroll
Santa Fe
Rewarding good
Ranger Lujan has been my mechanic at the New Old Trail Garage for over 30 years (“Popular Santa Fe mechanic hopes to keep his shop,” Ringside Seat,” Sept. 30). He is a man of integrity, honesty and a master mechanic. His contributions to our community make him a true living treasure. I hope and trust these current issues will be resolved.
Michael Gzaskow, M.D.
Santa Fe
Seeing initiative differently
Most of the letters published in The New Mexican about the governor’s free tuition initiative only seem to concentrate on the “big evil” of gas and oil, missing what I think are the bigger points (“Scholarship plan aims to close state’s tuition gap,” Sept. 19). Although access to higher education is improving, it still somewhat of a lopsided benefit favoring those who can afford it (or whose parents can afford it), while the benefits of educating our population seem to go unmentioned.
Perhaps the issues surrounding fossil fuel, and the climate change associated with such fuel sources, are problems waiting to be solved; solutions may be presented by some very talented citizens whose ideas are given a platform and access to further exploration due to their previously unattainable access to a quality education. Why not use the revenues from gas and oil to help our young citizens look for solutions to the very issues they create? After all, we all drive to the store to buy a shirt, be it cotton or polyester.
David Ford
Santa Fe
Keep the revs up
It is always upsetting to see a very popular and beloved small downtown business threatened by greed (“Popular Santa Fe mechanic hopes to keep his shop,” Ringside Seat, Sept. 30). The New Old Santa Fe Garage is a legend in Santa Fe. When Ranger Lujan was finally able to take ownership, we all cheered and wished him well. It has been the only place I would even consider taking a car for service or repair.
The community needs small service businesses like this, especially in the downtown area where they no longer exist. Hopefully, all faithful customers and the entire community will rally behind the New Old Santa Fe Trail Garage, so it can continue providing a valued and cherished service that we all have come to know and love.
Sharon Kelley
Santa Fe