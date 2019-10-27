What’s the real reason for the war against wild horses?
Re Bureau of Land Management estimates that it will take $5 billion and 15 years to get wild horses under control “Ponying up for wild horses,” Oct. 24). Under this administration, the Dept. of Interior and Bureau of Land Management have been doing everything they can to get rid of wild horses. Who decided that we can only support 27,000 wild horses rather than the current 88,000? Horses only graze 3 percent of public lands; cattle and wildlife graze the rest.
So why get rid of them? To make more room for cattle and oil and gas.
Jenny Johnson
Santa Fe
Home-grown success
Santa Fe City Judge Virginia Vigil is a home-grown success! Born in Santa Fe, raised in Santa Fe schools, educated in New Mexican Universities, now a very successful first term Santa Fe City Judge and running unopposed for a second term. Judge Vigil is the best judge to serve our city. She applies the law fairly and with respect to all that appear before her courtroom. No one ran against her because she is doing the job we elected her to perform and will continue to do so.
Manley Allen
Santa Fe
Here’s how to help
Santa Fe’s Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place just opened for the season offering meals and beds to vulnerable community members as the cold weather sets in. The shelter started over 10 years ago, when several people who were homeless froze to death. We forget this was commonplace here before Pete’s; now it is rare. Faith groups banded together because these preventable deaths were intolerable. Those folks are still the core of our incredible 2,000+ volunteers.
Now we have volunteers from Santa Fe High, Saint Michael’s and the Santa Fe Indian School. We also have tennis teams, family groups, book clubs, local businesses and more. This is a community effort. If you have a group of eight-10 people and think you can help dish up a meal for fellow Santa Feans experiencing homelessness, check out our website at interfaithsheltersf.org or drop us a line at interfaithsheltersf@gmail.com.
Julie Murray
chair, Interfaith Community
Shelter at Pete’s Place
Santa Fe
Choose Ruth for SFCC
A vote for Ruth Howes for Santa Fe Community College Board of Governors is a vote for students there, present and future, young and old. Having known Ruth for decades, we want to share some personal info. Ruth is by marriage a native Santa Fean, with family living here for 40 years. She took Spanish when she retired here, the better to serve as a volunteer—first in CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocate) for kids in the foster care system, later as a tutor. One of Ruth’s goals for SFCC is to hire bilingual advisers and secretaries so as to make information more accessible to native Spanish-speakers. Ruth belies her chronological age. Her spunk, vitality, spirit of fun and energy put her in her 40s. Her idea of a vacation is still hiking cross country. That she is willing to put some of that energy into serving on the SFCC Board attests to her strong social consciousness and community dedication.
Dona and Dennis Hoilman
Santa Fe
No way to raise money
Hundreds of worthwhile nonprofit organizations seek financial assistance, particularly in our current political climate. I contribute to as many of those I support as I can, even if it’s a minimal amount for many. I am annoyed by multiple mailings, “gifts” I don’t want or need and “thank you for your contribution” letters asking for MORE money. That’s not how I want my contributions to be used. Too many organizations find you quickly when you move, but apparently can’t remove people from their lists. My folks passed in 2009 and 2013, yet I still get solicitations for them. Ignoring them hasn’t helped. Return to sender hasn’t helped. Now I’m also marking, “still dead.” If they’re organizations I personally support, it makes me consider whether to continue, as they clearly have no interest in cleaning lists, sending mail/wasting resources to people who can no longer contribute. Shame on them for this strategy.
TJ Taub
Santa Fe
