Public lands and shared cultural history — precious
I count myself very lucky growing up in Las Cruces with parents like mine, where publicly accessible lands have provided the backdrop to many of my childhood memories and have shaped who I am today. Day hikes in the Organs, excursions to the lava flows and rock art sites, and backpacking trips in the Gila provided the setting for imagination to run wild and us kids to experience a sense of independence and discovery not easily found.
I ultimately pursued degrees in anthropology and Southwest archaeology, and I credit the time spent on these public lands, exploring with my family and friends, as the reason why I was drawn so strongly to this field. Now I am a doctoral student at the University of Texas at San Antonio studying the prehistoric people who once occupied the landscape of southern New Mexico. As I work to better understand the cultural, social and economic complexities of the Mogollon people who occupied our area hundreds and even thousands of years ago, I am reminded of the complexity of our own modern community and am grateful we value preservation of public lands and our rich shared cultural history.
Brenda Gallegos
associate director
Friends of Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks
Las Cruces
First ad fails
I find Marco Serna’s first ad very disappointing (“Serna mounts attacks on Plame in new video,” Oct. 10). Sarcasm and mudslinging and reliance on right-wingers are not what I want to hear from fellow Democrats. Much more urgent is information about his record and his policy positions so I can make a thoughtful choice. I found little of that on his campaign website. Negative ads are nothing new, but in the current wreckage that Donald Trump has made of our democracy and our public discourse, I would like to see all of our candidates rise above the ugliness.
Janet Bailey
Santa Fe
Film is game-changer
What do world-record holders in martial arts, weightlifting, bodybuilding, ultramarathons, sprinting and bicycling have in common? They are all part of an explosive growth in plant-based nutrition in sports. Nearly 200 theatergoers in Santa Fe learned at the premier of the documentary, The Game Changers, that the nutrition science is clear; switch up your diet and make marked improvements in your sport.
Most viewers, athletes and non-athletes, walked out of the theater inspired at what they had learned from the Academy Award-winning team of James Cameron and Louie Psihoyos. The bottom-line is, animal protein doesn’t enhance athletic performance, it compromises it. But that’s not all you will learn — it can interfere with men’s performance in bed and many other areas of life. This outstanding documentary is available through several platforms at: GameChangersMovie.com or you can watch on Netflix (starting on October 16).
James Corcoran
Santa Fe
Wrecking our interior
In the editorial (“He’s an interior secretary on a mission,” Our View, Oct. 9), the New Mexican praised Interior Secretary David Bernhardt for not completely abandoning the agency’s mission to “manage our common heritage.” What an absurdly low bar that ignores this administration’s destructive record on public lands.
Bernhardt, a former oil and gas lobbyist, has taken a wrecking ball to wildlife protections, opened vast swaths of public lands in New Mexico to drilling and eliminated rules that limit methane waste from oil and gas development on public lands. He’s appointed anti-public lands zealots like William Perry Pendley and Karen Budd-Falen to manage our public lands, all while shutting the public out of key decisions.
Bernhardt is certainly “on a mission,” but New Mexicans should know that his mission is to drill and mine everywhere at the expense of our natural and cultural heritage, both now and for generations to come.
Elizabeth Miller
Santa Fe
