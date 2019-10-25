New Mexico United deserved more coverage
I am wondering why the New Mexican would choose not to cover the only professional sports team in the state? New Mexico United soccer club is a force for bringing people together. This club united this state to rally around a positive and influential matter. This state needs positive things to get behind, and I’m left scratching my head wondering why this publication did not choose to cover the team more. Somos unidos!
Ciaran Clark
Santa Fe
Stop the burning
If we are to believe that high-intensity, massive fires are the solution to forest management, then why have the Rodeo Chediski and Wallow fire areas needed to be reburned multiple times every year since? When is the U.S. Forest Service going to realize this is not a situation that fire can fix. Not to mention that with the current fire policy, there will never be clean air to breathe for generations to come. Old, young, sick or well, the human body does not “adapt” to toxic smoke pollution. Only an uneducated person would suggest so.
Why is the public allowing the Forest Service to rule over our health, wildlife, tourism and watersheds? Wasn’t protection of the public the reason for the inception of the Forest Service? The fearmongering that our houses will burn if we don’t sit back and shut up regarding the smoke the Forest Service is creating has become tiresome.
Kay Honn
Snowflake, Arizona
Winning ways
Last weekend all three Santa Fe high school football teams won. And late in the season, they all have winning records. I can’t remember the last time that happened and I’ve lived here 25-plus years. Friday night on the road, Capital beat Del Norte and Santa Fe High trounced Los Alamos. Then Saturday at home, St. Mike’s beat West Las Vegas. The pride of the players, coaches, families and fans of these three schools were all soaring, and rightly so. All have a chance to make the playoffs if they continue winning over the next couple of weeks. That’s never happened in my 25 years here. Good job boys. Stay focused and keep it up. You are making our community proud.
Rob Ettenson
Santa Fe
Vote to preserve
There are two well-qualified people running for the City Council from District 2, which is most heartening. One, Alysia Abbott, has made a point of endorsing preservation, is trained as an archaeologist and anthropologist, and has worked as an historic preservation planner for the city. Our city depends on its integrity, in both feel and look, for its livelihood, which is why we live here. Preservation of our town’s authenticity seems to be part and parcel of Abbott’s understanding, as is her emphasis on taking care of individual neighborhoods and their integrity. Her stress on keeping the history of our town intact, and its neighborhoods, recommends her to the Old Santa Fe Association for serious consideration as city councilor. Certainly, her understanding of our history, and of the integrity of our diverse neighborhoods is a strong recommendation.
John Pen La Farge
president the Old Santa Fe Association
Santa Fe
Not like us?
It seems Kurds may not be like us.
Not the same species? Their blood
not like ours? Their lives, the
same value as ours? Their children
not loved as ours.
Their elderly not deserving of
protection as ours.
Bombs and shells dropped on them all,
do not kill and maim them as they would us.
Bombs and shells dropped on their houses,
those houses not home to them as ours are to us.
It is a pity they are not like us.
We could care about them if they were.
Edward Jones
Santa Fe
