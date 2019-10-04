Can’t say you weren’t warned
How about combining the speed cams with the flashing speed indicators we sometimes see now, and put a sign on them such as “safety speed cam zone ahead.” Then, no one can say they weren’t warned. It might defuse that gotcha feeling (“Speed cams may return, minus ‘vans,’ ” Sept. 26).
Dennis Covington
Santa Fe
Significant impact
Even though there was much controversy leading up to the recent elections in Israel, it should now be clear that Israel has an open and vibrant democracy where every component of a diversified populace casts a vote. In addition, for those persons who only believe what they hear from the Lannan Foundation’s yearly condemnation of Israel and the claim that Israel represents an apartheid state, the influence that Israeli Arabs have had in this election may come as a surprise.
Recently, the president of Israel met with the main parties including the Arab bloc. The Joint List endorsed a leader (Benny Gantz, Blue and White party) who may be responsible for the ouster of Benjamin Netanyahu. It is Arab backing which would propel Gantz to be the next prime minister. Hard to imagine how, within the confines of a truly apartheid Israel, Arabs would have been able to have such a significant impact.
Robert B. Geller, M.D.
Santa Fe
Salute our hometown heroes
American Legion Lucero Y Nava Post 12 would like to thank the Santa Fe City Council, especially Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler, for adopting our “Hometown Hero Banner Program” honoring veterans. Banners are on display on Cerrillos Road between Airport/Rodeo Road & the I-25 interchange through Nov. 11. It is truly an honor for these veterans to be recognized in this manner. The 50 current Santa Fe honorees can be found on Troopbanners.com under “Santa Fe.” Also, special thanks to the New Mexico Department of Transportation, city of Santa Fe engineering staff and the Public Service Company of New Mexico for assistance with the installation.
This program is open to all honorably discharged veterans (living or deceased) and active duty service members presently serving. More information can be obtained on the website or contacting me directly at 505-660-6128. We hope this will become an ongoing project each year to honor those who served.
Donald Christy
retired Santa Fe Police Sergeant
Santa Fe
Stop the ask
Why is my governor — for whom I campaigned and voted — continually sending me fundraising letters under the campaign umbrella New Mexicans for Michelle? Isn’t she supposed to be working now as the leader of all the people of our state? Under the state banner with the heading, “Michelle Lujan Grisham Governor,” she wants credit for simply proposing tuition-free college and wants me to give her campaign $200. When does it stop? The lobbying for personal campaign funds while in office using the stamp of the office should be illegal. Get back to work, governor, and put your campaign on hold.
Joan Sickler
Santa Fe
Children’s crusade
For his novel, Slaughterhouse-Five, about the Allied firebombing of Dresden, where he had been a prisoner of war in World War II, Kurt Vonnegut added a subtitle, The Children’s Crusade. What we are seeing right now is a type of children’s crusade, whether it is about gun violence or more currently, the environment. In his last book, a collection of essays, A Man Without a Country, Vonnegut wrote a poem, Requiem, which ends:
When the last living thing
has died on account of us,
how poetical it would be
if Earth could say,
perhaps
from the floor
of the Grand Canyon,
“It is done.”
People did not like it here.
Mary Thomas
Santa Fe